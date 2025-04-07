Interview: Finn Wolfhard and the Cast of Hell of a Summer discuss their slasher flick!

We talk to the cast and filmmakers about their favorite slasher films and why filming was so similar to an actual summer camp experience.

By

While we anxiously await the final season of Stranger Things, the cast has been keeping busy with other projects. Sadie Sink with O’Dessa, Millie Bobby Brown with The Electric State, and now Finn Wolfhard with Hell of a Summer. And while Wolfhard certainly takes a role in front of the camera, it’s his role behind the camera that gives this film a spotlight: director. Making his directorial debut alongside his writing partner Billy Bryk, the two young filmmakers are taking aim at the slasher genre. And while Hell of a Summer certainly has plenty of death, it’s more comedy than anything. You can check out Chris Bumbray’s review HERE, which I’d say is pretty spot on.

I spoke to writer/directors Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk, along with castmembers Fred Hechinger, Abby Quinn, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, and Pardis Saremi about their time making the film. Given the slasher vernacular in the film, I had to ask the writing/directing duo about their favorite slasher films. There were some absolute classics included, so as a big slasher fan myself, I was tickled. Fred speaks about why he wanted to do a slasher, while the other cast members get into how much filming really felt like summer camp. You can really tell that this was an experience that they’ll all fondly remember. You can check out the interview above (and for those that have seen the film, stay tuned till the end for some spoilery insight).

HELL OF A SUMMER plot:

Hell of a Summer follows 24-year-old camp counselor Jason Hochberg (Hechinger), who arrives at Camp Pineway thinking his biggest problem is that he feels out of touch with his teenage co-workers. What he doesn’t know is that a masked killer is lurking on the campgrounds, brutally picking counselors off one by one.

HELL OF A SUMMER IS PLAYING IN THEATERS EVERYWHERE ON APRIL 4TH, 2025.

Related
Hell of a Summer Review

Tags: , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie Interviews
Interview: Finn Wolfhard and the Cast of Hell of a Summer discuss their slasher flick!
Interview: A Nightmare on Elm Street 4 and 5 heroine Lisa Wilcox looks back on the experience of working on the Freddy Krueger sequels
Lisa Wilcox interview: A Nightmare on Elm Street 4 and 5 heroine looks back on her battles with Freddy Krueger
Borderline interview: Samara talks being the straight man, Ray gets into playing such a psychopath, and Jimmy tells us what prop he took home
Interview: Samara Weaving, Ray Nicholson and Jimmy Warden stalk their way through their new film, Borderline
Interview: Lucy Hale and Virginia Gardner talk the accidental release of F Marry Kill
View All

About the Author

396 Articles Published

Tyler Nichols is a horror fanatic who resides in Michigan and is always on the hunt for the next great film. When not scouring the internet for movie news, he is usually off watching something dark, writing nonsensical musings, or playing in some fantastical video game world. While horror takes up most of his time, he still makes time for films of all types, with a certain affinity for the strange and unusual. He’s also an expert on all things Comic Book Cinema. In addition to reviews and interviews here on JoBlo.com, Tyler also helps with JoBlo Horror Originals where he’s constantly trying to convince viewers to give lesser-known horror films a chance.

Latest Hell of a Summer News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles