Interview: Mark Wahlberg Talks The Union

Sometimes, I feel the need for speed. Recently, we at JoBlo had the chance to satisfy that need. I had a groovy time for the upcoming Netflix action comedy The Union. It started with training. During the experience, journalists and influencers took on a little CIA training. After all, it makes sense for the new film. It tells the story of Mark Wahlberg’s Mike, a regular Joe thrust into a world of spies and danger. So, what better way to prepare for the buddy comedy? How often do you get to race around a track in a go-kart or shoot paintball for work? Well, if you get that chance, I highly recommend taking it.

While in training, we had evasive driving and paintball target practice (which I sucked at). After the adventure, I took part in the feature film The Union. And yes, Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg had terrific chemistry together. Directed by Julian Farino, the charming comedy will be available for viewing this coming Friday. And if you are a Wahlberg or Berry fan, their latest adventure is a must-watch. You also have a great supporting cast that includes J.K. Simmons, Mike Colter, Jackie Earle Haley, and more.

Recently, I sat down with Mark Wahlberg to talk about The Union. I’ve spoken with Mr. Wahlberg a few times in the past. And he is seemingly excited about this latest project. Mark discussed playing a regular Joe (JoBlo) and working with Halle Berry. What I especially appreciated about the conversation was how down to Earth he was. It’s been a while since we last spoke. Yet you always get a sense when someone is truly happy to discuss their latest project. And you don’t need to be a CIA agent to get the he has a lot of love for this one.

Check out The Union this Friday on Netflix!