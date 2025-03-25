Interview: Brett Gelman, Ashley Benson and Anthony Carrigan get into the uncomfortable side of McVeigh

It’s not the easiest task to talk to actors about such dark subject matter, especially when the events are based on reality. Brett Gelman gets into all of the research that went into his role as Terry Nichols, McVeigh’s partner and the one who taught him how to build bombs. I was then shocked to discover that Ashley Benson had been involved with the project for nearly 6 years! Anthony Carrigan was more soft-spoken, and I wish I could have gotten into something lighter like his Barry days. But he gets into what kind of research he was able to do, given that his character was mostly based on an unknown third assailant.

MCVEIGH is “a haunting psychological thriller based on one of America’s most infamous figures. After the Waco siege, a chilling plan brews in the mind of army veteran Timothy McVeigh. What follows are the harrowing events leading up to the single deadliest act of domestic terrorism in U.S. history.” Alfie Allen stars as Timothy McVeigh.

The film was directed by Mike Ott, who also wrote the screenplay with Alex Gioulakis. Miles Alva, Nicolaas Bertelsen, Joe Pirro, Shaum S. Sengupta, and Monte Zajicek are the producers.

