Interview: Daisy Edgar Jones, Sasha Calle discuss which Spotify Playlist helped them get into character for On Swift Horses

It’s hard to make a movie about gay relationships and not just be dismissed as a “gay movie” even when you’re trying to make a broader point. The makers of On Swift Horses clearly knew this, as their promotion seemed to imply that stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Jacob Elordi were having a love affair in the film. Not a surprise given that these are the top names in the movie, but certainly an odd choice given that’s not at all what their dynamic in the film is. If anything it just highlights the forever complicated task of promoting a film in this day and age. Always trying to avoid cutting off a potential money source. You can check out Alex Maidy’s review HERE but I can’t imagine this approach results in box office gold.

It’s always tough when you have less than four minutes with a group for an interview, but thankfully they were very kind with their time. Daisy Edgar-Jones proved why she’s so personable, telling us about the Spotify playlist that her and Sasha Calle shared. Director Daniel Minahan talks his favorite scene from the film and why it was so challenging to shoot. And since I absolutely love simple tasks that logistically take forever to film, Daisy humors me by getting into the challenge behind tossing a cigarette out of a window and having perfect aim. You just have to see it for yourself; it’s very impressive. This was a wonderful talk so make sure to check it out in the embedded video above.

ON SWIFT HORSES plot: Muriel and her husband Lee are beginning a bright new life in California when he returns from the Korean War. But their newfound stability is upended by the arrival of Lee’s charismatic brother, Julius, a wayward gambler with a secret past. A dangerous love triangle quickly forms. When Julius takes off in search of the young card cheat he’s fallen for, Muriel’s longing for something more propels her into a secret life of her own, gambling on racehorses and exploring a love she never dreamed possible.

ON SWIFT HORSES IS PLAYING IN THEATERS ON APRIL 25TH, 2025.