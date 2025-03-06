Interview: Jennifer Coolidge and Gabrielle Union Discuss Bill Murray’s Dark Turn In Riff Raff

There’s nothing quite like a dark comedy to get the blood pumping. Add in some unique performances from all-time greats like Bill Murray and Ed Harris and you’ve got the makings for a very interesting time at the movies. Riff Raff is a story of family, consequences, and whether people truly change. I didn’t love the film (you can check out my review HERE) but it certainly has some performances that stand out. Whether it’s Bill Murray being a bad guy or Pete Davidson as his muscle, there are plenty of “against type” performances her that give it a unique identity.

I was fortunate enough to chat with Jennifer Coolidge and Gabrielle Union about the film, and it truly sounded like a unique experience. Jennifer broke down how often people approach her for roles they deem “perfect for her” only for her to not see where she fit in. Thankfully, that didn’t happen with Riff Raff, as she immediately took to the character of Ruth. The film also served as a reunion of sorts, as Gabrielle found out quickly that Bill Murray had remembered her from an Awards After Party. I’m pretty sure most of us would consider our lives to be a success if Bill Murray showed any sort of affection towards us. He’s just that guy. Check out these fun conversations in the video above!

RIFF RAFF plot synopsis: Vincent is an ex-criminal who more than anything, just wants a normal, peaceful life. He and his wife Sandy have built a loving family with their son DJ and are spending the winter break in a cabin before he goes off to college. Chaos ensues when Vincent’s disowned son Rocco, his girlfriend Marina and Vincent’s ex-wife Ruth abruptly show up to spoil the festivities with an ominous warning: the famed gangsters Leftie and Lonnie are coming for them.

RIFF RAFF IS PLAYING IN THEATERS ON FEBRUARY 28TH, 2025.