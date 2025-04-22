Interview: Anthony Mackie, Martin Lawrence, Keith David and More Talk Sneaks

In the latest animated tale from the directing team of Rob Edwards and Christopher Jenkins, a familiar yet fun world is revealed. The all-star Sneaks features the vocal talents of Anthony Mackie, Laurence Fishburne, Keith David, Macy Gray, Martin Lawrence, Rico Rodriguez, and many more. It tells the story of two designer sneakers that get separated after a creepy collector (Fishburne) steals them from a young man who won them. It’s a sweet and humorous look at friendship, separation, and sneakers.

We recently spoke to several of the cast members, and it was quite the treat. First up, I spoke with Anthony Mackie, and he really is one of the nicest guys around. He opened up about his first pair of sneakers. As well as taking a break from superheroes for this animated adventure. After that, I spoke with Rico Rodriquez, who took a liking to my Funko Pops collection. He opened up about working on Modern Family, and taking the next steps with his career.

Later that afternoon, I sat down with a few legends. First up was the iconic Martin Lawrence. Speaking to Mr. Lawrence was a treat as he discussed taking on the character of a sneaker. Considering the man has such an impressive career, I asked him which character he’d like to revisit from his past. And finally, I spoke with the incredible Keith David and Macy Gray. Keith discussed working with the filmmakers, while Macy talked about having a balance between a film and music career.

Sneaks is a charmer, and it opens this Friday.