Interview: Rebecca Romijn and Christina Chong discuss the new season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been the series that fans of the original William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy classic have been waiting to see for years. While Gene Roddenberry’s franchise has been popular in multiple additions, including The Next Generation and Discovery, Strange New Worlds is the first since the classic Trek that approaches the franchise with the same energy and blend of humor with drama that we saw back in the 1960s. The third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (read our review HERE) debuted last week and is already bringing fans back to the fun of being aboard the starship Enterprise.

In the first episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, we get the cliffhanger continuation from the second season finale. Showing the Enterprise crew facing off with the Gorn, Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and his loyal crew help save the galaxy again. In the second episode, Spock (Ethan Peck) gets involved with an inter-dimensional being who may be very familiar to franchise fans. With eight more great episodes this season, fans are in store for a lot of fun.

I talked about the new season with two stars of Star Trek: Discovery. Rebecca Romijn, who plays Una Chin-Riley, the first officer of the Enterprise, spoke about the fun this season and how important it was for her to embody the legacy of Majel Barrett’s original appearance as Number One in the first Star Trek pilot. Christina Chong talked about what we learned about La’An’s past this season and what it was like getting involved in a romantic relationship. Check out the full interview in the embed above.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premieres new episodes on Thursdays on Paramount+.