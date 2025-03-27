Interview: Carey Mulligan, Tom Basden, Tim Key, and James Griffith Talk The Ballad of Wallis Island

The Ballad of Wallis Island is exactly what I needed. Featuring wonderful performances from Carey Mulligan, Tom Basden, and Tim Key, the film is beautifully directed by James Griffiths. In it, Key plays Charles, a wealthy lottery winner who dreams of his favourite musical band McGwyer Mortimer (Basden and Mulligan), reuniting. And he has a crazy plan to help make it happen. Wallis Island is a love letter to the power of music. It is delightfully funny at times, heartbreaking at others, and the music is terrific. It’s a feature (reminiscent of John Carney’s work) that is most worthy of discovery.

After being utterly charmed by this Ballad, I had a wonderful time speaking to the cast and the film’s director. I’ve always appreciated the talents of Ms. Mulligan. And I especially enjoy when she takes on musical projects like Inside Llewyn Davis. Tom Basden and Tim Key play brilliantly opposite Mulligan. Add to that a director who has a way with bringing this story to life, and you have an enjoyable conversation.

I adored this flick. It’s nice to see something with such a warm heart, and exceptional talent bringing it to life. If you want something other that your run-of-the-mill summer moviegoing experience, I highly recommend this. The music is lovely, as are the filmmakers and the cast. The Ballad of Wallis Island opens in wide release on April 11th. Clearly, for me this feature is like a catchy tune that is still ringing in my ears. And I mean that in the best of ways.