Interviews: Richard Gere and director Joe Wright discuss espionage series The Agency

Intense, calculated thrillers have been a big screen staple for decades, but we rarely get them on the small screen. With rare exceptions like FX’s acclaimed The Americans, espionage dramas on television and streaming tend to lean more towards action and stuntwork. While you may be tempted by the James Bond and Ethan Hunt films, there is always room for a mature, adult-oriented drama focused on psychological thrills and intrigue. The Agency is a perfect example of those mature thrillers done right.

The Agency centers on the London station of the CIA. Run by Bosko (Richard Gere) and Henry (Jeffrey Wright), the station is the base for Martian (Michael Fassbender), who has recently been recalled after six years undercover. Martian is reluctant to be home after entering into a romantic relationship with Sami (Jodie Turner-Smith). As the series progresses, Martian becomes embroiled in an international incident involving one of the agency’s agents, who may be a double agent. Putting global security at risk, Martian must balance his romance with Sami, help his employers resolve the incident, and deal with his own psychological state.

I talked with two of The Agency‘s cast and crew members about the new series. Star Richard Gere discussed his character’s place in the large ensemble cast, which includes Katherine Waterston and more. The legendary actor also talked about his preference for intricate projects like this. Director and producer Joe Wright talked about the challenge and benefits of directing part of a long-form TV series and how he drew inspiration from classic films for the quieter, dialogue-free sequences that allow the actors to dig into the mental state of the story. Check out the full interviews in the embed above. Read our review of The Agency HERE!

The Agency is streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.