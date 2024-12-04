Michael Fassbender is returning as Martian for The Agency Season 2 after a record-breaking Showtime debut

Showtime‘s most-streamed series in the network’s history, The Agency, is getting a Season 2 renewal after its stunning debut. The global espionage thriller starring Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Richard Gere garnered 5.1M global cross-platform viewers during its two-episode debut on November 29th, making it a ratings blockbuster.

The Agency features a star-studded cast, including 2x Academy Award nominee Michael Fassbender and series regulars Oscar nominee Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Katherine Waterston, John Magaro, Alex Reznik, Andrew Brooke, Harriet Sansom Harris, India Fowler, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Reza Brojerdi and Richard Gere. Dominic West and Hugh Bonneville are guest stars. The recurring cast includes Adam Nagaitis, Ambreen Razia, Bilal Hasna, David Harewood, Kurt Egyiawan, Ray BLK, Sabrina Wu, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

“The success of The Agency is proof that our new Showtime slate is poised to propel Paramount+ to its next phase of growth,” said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios. “This achievement is a testament to the creative power of the team led by George Clooney, Jez Butterworth, Joe Wright and David Glasser and our incredible cast including Michael Fassbender, Richard Gere, Jodie Turner-Smith and Jeffrey Wright.”

The Agency offers a fresh take on the critically acclaimed hit French drama Le Bureau des Legendes. This espionage thriller follows Martian (Michael Fassbender), a covert CIA agent who is ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, real identity, and mission are pitted against his heart, hurling them into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage.

Alex Maidy reviewed The Agency Season 1 for JoBlo, scoring 7 out of 10. In his review, Alex said, “The Agency is a drama about the emotional and psychological strain of being an undercover agent. It delivers one of the most blunt and realistic looks at how an intelligence series operates. Do not expect this series to feature a supervillain with a master plan, but you will find yourself wondering how sexy the life of a spy may actually be after you see what it can do to a person. The Agency is an interesting premise with a solid cast that may be a bit too languid for its own good but still manages to be a pretty intriguing series.”

Showtime displays significant confidence in The Agency with today’s announcement of a Season 2 renewal. The premise certainly offers a different look at the life of a spy, and according to the numbers, many people want to know what Martian gets up to next.