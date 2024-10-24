Michael Fassbender gets pulled into a dangerous spy game as The Agency gets a premiere date and trailer

Michael Fassbender and Showtime play a dangerous game as the allure of leaving espionage in the rearview takes shape in the new trailer for The Agency. The first two episodes of the thrilling spy drama come to Parmount+ with Showtime on November 29, with an on-air date on Showtime’s cable channel two days later on December 1.

Showtime’s The Agency trailer finds Michael Fassbender leading a stacked cast, with Jeffrey Wright (The Batman, Westworld), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim, The Acolyte), and Richard Gere (Pretty Woman, An Officer and a Gentleman) in lead roles. The trailer introduces Fassbender’s CIA agent, Martian, who’s ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love of his life (Jodi Turner-Smith) reappears, flames rekindle. However, his career, identity, and mission are now intertwined, pulling his heartstrings in opposite directions. With a crossroads before him, Martian enters a dangerous game of international intrigue, close calls, espionage, and burning love.

In addition to the show’s primary players, Katherine Waterston, John Magaro, Alex Reznik, Andrew Brooke, Harriet Sansom Harris, India Fowler, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, and Reza Brojerdi join the cast. Hugh Bonneville is a guest star, and Adam Nagaitis, Ambreen Razia, Bilal Hasna, David Harewood, Kurt Egyiawan, Ray BLK, Sabrina Wu, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor enter the action in recurring roles.

The Agency hails from Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. The story is inspired by the French drama Le Bureau des Legendes, and Jez and John-Henry Butterworth wrote the screenplay. Joe Wright (Hanna, Darkest Hour, Pride & Prejudice) directs the first two episodes, kicking off an explosive season of pulse-pounding spy action, romance, and exposed secrets.

What happens when you spend years working for a thankless organization that can’t protect you when danger threatens your identity? How do you respond? Who do you blame for such incompetency? After everything you’ve done for them, this is how they repay your efforts. I have a feeling Martian won’t go down without a fight, and the Agency stands to lose more as they continue to push their most decorated spy in the wrong direction.

