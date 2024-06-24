Michael Fassbender is set to star in the spy series, The Agency, for Paramount+

Michael Fassbender can recently be seen in the dark, moody, but also comedic David Fincher film The Killer on Netflix, as well as the very comedic, light-hearted sports film Next Goal Wins from Taika Waititi that is available on Hulu. He had also recently wrapped Black Bag, which was directed by Steven Soderbergh. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fassbender will be making the move to television as the star and executive producer of the espionage thriller The Agency, which will reside on Paramount+. The Agency was formerly titled The Department and is based on the French series Le Bureau des Legendes. The show has now started production.

The plot, according to THR, reads, “Fassbender will play a CIA agent who’s ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart, hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage.”

The Agency comes from Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. The spy series had earned a straight-to-series order at Showtime back in February 2023. However, this was prior to the premium cable outlet getting effectively folded into Paramount+. The show has a multitude of big names behind it, with George Clooney and Grant Heslov joining Fassbender to executive produce the show. Additionally, Jez and John-Henry Butterworth are writing all 10 episodes, while Joe Wright will direct the first two installments.

Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO and president/CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, expressed his excitement over the upcoming limited series, “Michael Fassbender is one of the most gifted actors of our time. He brings a gravitas and nuanced complexity to every character he inhabits, which is why we are so excited for him to star in The Agency as we start to roll out our new slate of Showtime originals.”

Joining Clooney, Heslov and Fassbender as executive producers are Keith Cox and Nina L. Diaz of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios; David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin and Bob Yari of 101 Studios; Alex Berger for TOP-The Originals Productions; and Ashley Stern and Pascal Breton for Federation Studios/Federation Entertainment of America.