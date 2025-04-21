Interviews: Olivia Munn, Amanda Peet and more discuss their Apple TV+ series Your Friends and Neighbors

In the decade since Mad Men went off the air, Jon Hamm has proven himself a talented comedic actor in equal measure with his dramatic talents. From Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver and Ben Affleck’s The Town to movies like Keeping Up With The Joneses and Bridesmaids, Hamm has proven himself a big-screen star. His small-screen work, including Fargo and Landman, has been equally impressive, but his new Apple TV+ series Your Friends and Neighbors harkens back to the role that made him a star.

In Your Friends and Neighbors, Hamm plays Andrew Cooper, a wealthy hedge fund manager who is unceremoniously fired. Living a divorced dad of two, Coop realizes his finances are in dire straits and decides to start stealing from his rich neighbors. As he learns the secrets of those around him, Coop’s double life begins to close in as he risks everything to make a little more money.

I chatted with the creator and cast of Your Friends and Neighbors about the new series, which has already been renewed for a second season. Stars Olivia Munn and Amanda Peet talked about why we enjoy seeing rich people behaving badly while also looking at the feel-good act of keying a car. Mark Tallman talked about how much fun it is to have Jon Hamm insult you, while Aimee Carrero looked at the great character of Elena and how she is a counter-perspective to that of Coop. Lena Hall talked about bringing her musical talents to the series, while Isabel Gravitt and Donavan Colan talked about the challenge of playing the kids of these broken adults. Showrunner Jonathan Tropper talked about his noir inspirations for this series and why it took him this long to make a series closer to his novels. Check out the full interviews in the embed above.

Your Friends and Neighbors premieres on April 11th on Apple TV+.