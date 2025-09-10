Irish Blood: Alicia Silverstone murder mystery series renewed for season 2

In case you weren’t aware, there is a subscription streaming service called Acorn TV, which offers TV programs from Australia, Canada, other Commonwealth countries, Spain, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. This streaming service is available on the likes of Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, and Roku – and it just had its biggest hit ever with the murder mystery series called Irish Blood , which has Alicia Silverstone (Clueless) in the lead role. So, it’s no surprise to see that The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Acorn TV has ordered Irish Blood season 2! The season 1 finale just aired this week.

Consisting of six episodes, the first season of Irish Blood centers on Fiona (Silverstone), whose path in life is earmarked by her father, Declan, who seemingly abandoned her and her mother on her tenth birthday. After years of channelling anger toward him, to the benefit of her litigious clients, a message from her father sends her to Ireland. There she learns key truths about her father as well as a family that doesn’t know she exists, and, moreover, that the story of abandonment that has shaped her entire life – was a lie. A lie intended to protect her and her mother from her father’s shady business dealings. Fiona resolves to uncover the full truth about her father and reconnect with the parent she only thought she knew. Silverstone will be coming back for season 2, which will also consist of six episodes.

Wendy Crewson (Air Force One), Jason O’Mara (One for the Money), Dearbhla Molloy (Wild Mountain Thyme), Simone Kirby (Hidden Assets), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), and Leonardo Taiwo (Liaison) were also in the cast of the first season.

Silverstone provided the following statement: “ It means so much to continue this journey with a character I love. Thank you to everyone who’s watched and supported and to the phenomenal Irish crew and actors who made working there such a joy, and to the entire team across this series. We’re so happy to have found a captive audience who enjoyed the ride from beginning to end. ” Rob Fox, executive vp production for AMC Networks (which owns Acorn TV), added, “ Thanks to Alicia Silverstone and everything she has brought to this series, both as a star and executive producer, from the moment it was just an idea all the way to it becoming the most successful series in the history of Acorn TV. Thanks also to our entire cast, writers, producers and partners at Shaftesbury and Deadpan Pictures for everything that went into a remarkable first season of Irish Blood. Acorn TV is the best streaming service in the world for thrilling crime dramas and brilliant mysteries. We are so grateful for the way our subscribers have embraced this series and can’t wait to get started on season 2. “

Irish Blood is executive produced by Silverstone, Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Paul Donovan, Ailish McElmeel, Christina Ray, Aaron Martin, and Molly McGlynn, who directed the first season. The series is produced by Shaftesbury and Deadpan Pictures, in association with AMC Studios and Fís Éireann /Screen Ireland and with the support of incentives for the Irish Film Industry provided by the government of Ireland, the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit, and Ontario Creates. AMC Studios holds the worldwide distribution rights.

Have you watched Irish Blood, and are you glad to hear there’s going to be a season 2? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.