Riri Williams starts thinking outside the box in the new trailer for Marvel’s Ironheart

The adventures of Riri Williams continue after the events of Ryan Coogler‘s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Now, Williams is trying to find her own path to becoming a protector of the people. She encounters pushback from her loved ones for dedicating her intelligence to building Iron Man armor. As well as encountering a new threat in the form of Anthony Ramos’ new character. Ironheart premieres later this month and Marvel has now released a new trailer just prior to its release.

Dominique Thorne, who stars as the character to take up the Iron Mantle, stated, “What was interesting for me was how different Riri’s story and entrance into the MCU was in comparison to other characters. After bringing Riri to life in the world of Wakanda, we had an amazing opportunity to follow that up with a deep dive into the character that allows for the exploration of her origin story. We’re not necessarily going back in time; it’s more of catching up and seeing the effects of how those first pivotal moments of her life have shaped her, and seeing the person that she’s trying to become.”

The new MCU series is set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri—determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka ‘The Hood’ (Anthony Ramos).The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Music is by Dara Taylor. Produced in association with Proximity Media.

“Ironheart is such a great character in publishing,” said Coogler, who executive produces the series. “In 2016, Brian Michael Bendis created a character who would be a successor of sorts to the Iron Man legacy. In the comic book, Riri Williams and Tony Stark had a relationship—she was a student at MIT who came from an almost polar opposite background as Tony, but they came together in their passion to better society. Eventually, the character gets her own identity as Ironheart, and other writers like Eve Ewing picked up from there, taking Riri Williams to Chicago.”

Ironheart launches on Disney+ June 24.

