Ironheart unveils a new image; Robert Downey Jr. told Dominique Thorne he’s rooting for the show

Posted 4 hours ago
Ironheart star Dominique Thorne has spoken with Iron Man Robert Downey Jr., who let her know he's rooting for the Disney+ seriesIronheart star Dominique Thorne has spoken with Iron Man Robert Downey Jr., who let her know he's rooting for the Disney+ series
When the character Riri Williams (played by Dominique Thorne) made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut back in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the idea was that we’d be seeing the character again the following year in her own six-episode Disney+ show Ironheart… but 2023 came and went without Ironheart, and so did 2024. Now we know that we’ll finally have the chance to watch the show on June 24th – and Empire has unveiled a new image, which can be seen at the bottom of this article. Empire also spoke with Thorne, who revealed that she has talked to Robert Downey Jr. about their “iron” heroes and Iron Man Downey is rooting for her Ironheart.

As mentioned, Thorne stars in Ironheart as Riri Williams, “a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.” She is joined in the cast by Manny Montana, Shakira Barrera, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Shea Couleé, Zoe Terakes, Lyric Ross, Matthew Elam, Anji White, Jim Rash, Harper Anthony, Sonia Denis, Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola, Paul Calderón, and Cree Summer, with Anthony Ramos as Parker Robbins, a.k.a. The Hood. We’ve also heard that Sacha Baron Cohen was in talks to play Mephisto.

Chinaka Hodge, whose previous credits include Snowpiercer and The Midnight Club, is the head writer on the series. Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes direct the episodes. Ryan Coogler, who was behind the Black Panther movies, is an executive producer on the show.

As for why Ironheart is taking so long to make its way out into the world, that is entirely due to the decision to take more time between the releases of Marvel projects. Marvel Studios’ Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation Brad Winderbaum told Agents of Fandom, “Frankly, in all honesty, there was a mandate to kind of create as much as we could for Disney+ as quickly as we could. And then, there was a shift, and all of a sudden, we have to start spreading our release dates out. So, that really accounts for a lot of the delays.

Thorne told Empire, “Robert Downey Jr. and I spoke just after we wrapped, and he shared some very lovely words about my journey. He told me how excited he was and that he’s rooting for it, too. I literally got two thumbs up. It’s really reassuring to know you’re not embarrassing Iron Man.” She went on to say that, while Riri is “dumpster-diving, whereas Tony Stark [was] this bajillionaire … what she’s able to accomplish is remarkable.

Are you looking forward to watching Ironheart on Disney+? Take a look at the new image, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Empire
