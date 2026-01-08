Johnny Knoxville welcomes you back to Jackass with a new movie this summer

MTV’s Jackass

A chapter in pop culture history seemingly ended when MTV shut down its music-related channels at the start of the new year. However, the main channel, which had veered away from actual music video programming for years, will be the remaining outlet of the station. MTV is largely concentrated on reality television shows. One of the former staples of the channel was Jackass, starring Johnny Knoxville. After experiencing 16, maybe 17 concussions, an orbital fracture, and several broken bones, Knoxville has made a career by putting himself (and his friends) through hell and back thanks to the extreme stunts and pranks performed in the Jackass series.

Knoxville Makes an Announcement

As Paramount prepares to announce their slate (as they recover from yet another rejection from Warner Bros.), the first announcement comes from Johnny Knoxville himself. Deadline reports that the comedic personality has taken to his Instagram to announce a new Jackass film that is slated to be released on June 26 of this year. His Instagram post reads,





Well a wang dang and hot damn doodle, we are starting the year off with a bang. We wanted to let you know that this summer Jackass is back!! We will see you in theatres June 26th. More to come but wanted you to hear it from us first!!”

Knoxville’s Fear Factor

Meanwhile, you can catch Knoxville on another extreme reality show when he hosts Fear Factor: House of Fear, which will premiere on Fox this month. “Johnny Knoxville is the champion of fearless entertainment,” said Fox President Michael Thorn in a statement during the premiere of Fear Factor: The Next Chapter. “His wild sense of humor, unmatched ability to push boundaries and take on the extreme makes him the perfect fit to lead this bold new reinvention of Fear Factor.“

Sharon Levy, CEO, Endemol Shine North America, added, “When you reimagine a series as legendary as Fear Factor, you need a host who is the epitome of daring charisma and spectacle, and that’s Johnny Knoxville personified. We’ll be pushing fear and social strategy to places that will redefine reality competition, which makes Johnny the perfect host for what will be a wild, unforgettable ride, and we’re beyond excited to see him unleash all the fear and the fun on our contestants and our viewers.“

