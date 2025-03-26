Jackie the Stripper: Charlotte Kirk stars in Jack the Ripper spoof

Charlotte Kirk is racking up the credits at a rapid pace. The actress, best known for her collaborations with Neil Marshall (Duchess, The Lair, The Reckoning, and the upcoming Compulsion), was working on the action thriller Myra back in October, took a role in the horror comedy CATnip earlier this year, and now she’s already in production on the Jack the Ripper spoof Jackie the Stripper . Fittingly, the filming of this one is taking place in London. Some behind-the-scenes images can be seen on the Jackie the Stripper Instagram page.

Deadline reports that Charlotte Kirk is joined in the cast of Jackie the Stripper by Jamie Lomas (Hollyoaks), Katie Price (Sharknado: Global Swarming), Chloe Meadows (Stigma), Kimberly Wyatt (13 Going on 30), James Phelps (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince), Gary Webster (Family Affairs), Sophie Rankin (Ouija Castle), Perry Bensen (Sid and Nancy), Amber Doig Thorne (The Baby in the Basket), newcomer Martin Sherwood, and Chrissie Wunna (Cinderella’s Curse). Maxine Booth (Mr Hyde: The Untold Story) has confirmed that she’s in there as well, and the IMDb page lists Patsy Kensit (Lethal Weapon 2) as a cast member, but we don’t know if she actually is.

Jackie the Stripper is written and directed by Michael Head, who previously directed the crime drama Bermondsey Tales: Fall of the Roman Empire (which also had Kirk in the cast) and the comedy The Spin. Here’s the synopsis: Set in London’s Whitechapel district in 1888, Kirk stars as Jackie/Lottie who finds herself plagued by the infamous Jack the Ripper (Lomas) who is head of a secret organization known only as The Court. Only one man, John Grey (Webster), stands up to the Ripper, vowing to fight against the tryanny, carnage and male oppression that is left in the court’s wake. Cut to modern day, and a group of kick-ass female assassins, led by their leader Jackie, plan a series of hits that will leave The Court dead in their tracks. The film is described as being “a grindhouse comedy blending dark humour, horror, and action.”

