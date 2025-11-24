James Cameron and Billie Eilish co-direct the newly announced 3D concert film of Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour

While James Cameron has alluded for a while that his career is primarily dedicated to focusing on Avatar sequels, the Titanic director reminds us that he’s still quite the workaholic and tries to squeeze in some extra projects when he can. Cameron’s biggest side project aspiration comes in the form of a World War II drama with the adaptation of the book Ghosts of Hiroshima. Additionally, he recently bought the rights to Joe Abercrombie’s fantasy novel The Devils. “It’s nuts. The whole thing is off its tits,” Cameron said. “I was literally reading parts of the book out loud to my wife Suzy. And it dawned on me: ‘I like this book so much, I should just buy it.’“

Now, Paramount and pop star Billie Eilish have announced a new concert film of her newly concluded Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour, which has been directed by both Cameron and Eilish and will be presented in 3D… because it’s freakin’ James Cameron. Paramount has released a press release that reads, “Tonight in San Francisco — on the final show of her sold-out global HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR — Billie Eilish announced the March 20, 2026 global release date of her highly anticipated concert film.

Presented in 3D and directed by Academy Award® winners James Cameron (Avatar: Fire and Ash) and Billie Eilish, the concert film was captured during Eilish’s sold-out world tour.

A two-time Oscar® and nine-time Grammy Award winner, Eilish is among the most celebrated and successful artists of her generation and consistently ranks among the most-streamed performers in the world.”

Eilish also reached out to her fans on Instagram, announcing the project. She posted a photo of her and Cameron looking at tour footage and it sported the caption, “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D) coming to theatres on march 20th 2026 !!!! 🥳🥳🥳 this has been one of my favorite tours everrrrrr and being able to capture it and co-direct this film with @jamescameronofficial has truly been a dream come true. can’t wait for you all to see it :’)🎥⭐️🤭💙”

Paramount will be releasing this concert movie event in partnership with Darkroom Records, Interscope Films and Lightstorm Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Cameron has also recently reassured fans that he and Robert Rodriguez are not giving up on a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel. In a new interview, the Terminator director told Empire, “I appreciate the loyalty of the Alita fans. Robert Rodriguez and I have sworn a blood oath to do at least one more Alita movie. In fact, we’re thinking of an architecture that bridges to a third film, but we’ll be satisfied if we can make one more. And we’re making progress on that. Now that I have a home in Austin, Texas, about three miles from [Robert’s] place, I think we’ll probably get more serious about that as soon as I wrap the (Avatar) mix here in a few weeks.“







