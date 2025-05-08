Movie News

Glengarry Glen Ross director James Foley has died at 71

By
Posted 4 hours ago
James Foley, died, Glengarry Glen Ross

James Foley, the filmmaker best known for directing Glengarry Glen Ross, has died at the age of 71. According to his rep, Foley died “peacefully in his sleep earlier this week following a yearslong struggle with brain cancer.” Very sad news.

Foley made his feature directorial debut with Reckless, a romantic drama starring Aidan Quinn and Daryl Hannah. From there, he moved to working with Madonna and directed several of her biggest music videos, including Live to Tell, Papa Don’t Preach, and True Blue. He also directed her in Who’s That Girl, a screwball comedy released in 1987.

He also directed At Close Range, After Dark, My Sweet, Two Bits, The Chamber, Fear, The Corruptor, Confidence, Perfect Stranger, and took over the Fifty Shades franchise from Sam Taylor-Johnson, helming the final two movies, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed.

Related
Fear (1996) Revisited – Horror Movie Review

Foley also made the leap to the small screen, directing episodes of Twin Peaks, Hannibal, Wayward Pines, and Billions, but it was Netflix’s House of Cards where he made his mark. He ultimately directed a dozen episodes of the series. In 2017, he spoke about his career with THR, mentioning his tendency to leap between genres in the realm of both movies and television.

What I love is that it’s fluid. I’ve had a very fluid career of ups and downs and lefts and rights, and I always just responded to what I was interested in at the moment and I was very unconscious about genre,” Foley said. “So the thing I would say I least like is there is an understandable tendency to, of course, pigeonhole somebody or identify them as, ‘He does this kind of movie, so if we’re making that kind of movie, we should get him and he’ll make it like the other ones he’s made.’ That is of no interest to me, personally, to repeat myself. So I’ve always just followed my nose, for better or for worse, sometimes for worse.

He continued, “What’s best and what’s worst [about the industry] are almost the same to me. Because what’s worst is you get pigeonholed, and what’s best is I haven’t been. It means that I’m still making movies, despite hopping all over the place, so there’s a great thing about Hollywood where it’s not so purely linear, in terms of a director having a success critically and commercially and continuing that in an unbroken stream, which is true of no one.

It’s been a long time since I watched Glengarry Glen Ross. Perhaps tonight’s the night. Our thoughts and condolences go out to James Foley’s family and friends. He will be deeply missed.

Source: THR
Tags: ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
10,797 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest James Foley News

See More

Face-Off: The Crush vs. Fear

Posted 6 years ago
Love can be a wonderful thing, but it can also be a very dangerous thing, and since this is the week of Valentine's Day it seemed like the perfect time to have a Face-Off between two stories of the dangerous variety of...

Weekend Box Office Report: February 9-11, 2018

Posted 7 years ago
Fifty Shades Freed takes first! sponsored content Moviegoers were looking for a little romance this weekend and put FIFTY SHADES FREED on top at the box office with an estimated opening of $38.8 million! The new R-rated erotic melodrama (once...

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Ballerina
  4. F1
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Superman
  9. Karate Kid: Legends
  10. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!

Grand Theft Auto VI, release date

Pop Culture

Rockstar delays GTA VI until 2026

Posted 6 days ago
Rockstar Games has put a delay on the most anticipated games ever, GTA VI, with a new window set for sometime in 2026.