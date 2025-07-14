James Gunn talks about how a certain cameo appeared in Superman

It’s been nothing but Superman talk on the site all month. And with all the easter eggs and seeds planted for the future of the DCU, there’s more to unravel in James Gunn’s newest outing with his version of the Man of Steel. Superman opened to a solid $122 million over the weekend (a touch more than we predicted earlier this week). Audiences who have seen the movie no doubt are surprised at a little twist that Gunn worked into the lore, including an uncredited appearance by a familiar face. The rest of the article will include cameo SPOILERS , so proceed at your own risk.

While there’s mystery and interpretation surrounding an element that may be controversial, those who have seen Superman know that the Kryptonian birth parents of Kal-El — Jor-El and Lara Lor-Van — do make an appearance in the film. Jor-El and Lara are played by Bradley Cooper (who voiced Rocket Raccoon for Gunn in Guardians of the Galaxy) and Angela Sarafyan. Deadline reports on Gunn revealing how Cooper got to step into the shoes of actors like Marlon Brando and Russell Crowe.

Gunn explained, “Well, Bradley’s a friend of mine, and I needed somebody who could play Jor-El — and I don’t think this is a spoiler, everybody knows about this — who had the stature of what we imagine that character being, somebody who could walk in the footsteps of Marlon Brando.” He continued, “A lot of times, Jor-El is played by a 70-year-old man and that means he was 70 when he had a baby, so I wanted somebody that wasn’t too old. Everyone was bringing up all these actors that were too old for me. I think Bradley was perfect, he did it for me as a favor because he’s my friend, and I really appreciated him doing it.”

Of course, those who stayed through the credits will notice more Guardians actors who made a quick crossover, including Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff and Michael Rooker as well as his already established DC character — Peacemaker — making a quick appearance with John Cena reprising his role. Then, there’s a little punctuation mark at the end with Milly Alcock making an appearance as Supergirl prior to her solo film that will be appearing soon.