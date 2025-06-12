James Gunn says he expects a script for The Batman II to arrive shortly

Usually, hit films from established franchises will try to strike while the iron’s hot. Sometimes it doesn’t work out that smoothly. While The Batman from 2022 brought a newer take on the Gotham Detective, the newly rebooted DC Universe is also looking to start its own continuity of the Caped Crusader with Batman: The Brave and the Bold. So, what is happening with the sequel to Matt Reeves’ hit Batman side universe? The film’s star, Robert Pattinson, was hoping for the production to hit its target in shooting this year, but according to James Gunn, the script has yet to arrive, although he expects it soon.
According to Deadline, while the Superman director and head of DC Films spoke with Entertainment Weekly, Gunn gave a bit of an update on The Batman II. Gunn reveals,
What Matt's doing is still really important, despite all stories to the contrary. We're supposed to see that script shortly, and I can't wait."
Additionally, Gunn updated the status of Wonder Woman at his new DC Universe. While speaking with the outlet, James Gunn confirmed that a new Wonder Woman movie is officially in development. “We’re working on Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman‘s being written right now,” Gunn revealed. These update tidbits for the news-hungry fans nearly reflect lines from Gunn’s recent Superman trailer, where Mister Terrific tells Kal-El to stop messing around, to which Superman responds, “I’m not messing around. I’m doing important stuff.”
Earlier this year, The Batman‘s Robert Pattinson showed his frustration in a tongue-in-cheek fashion about the delays while doing an interview for Mickey 17. Pattinson starts off by pointing out how audiences seem ready for more arthouse stories, “I don’t know what happened but for the first time in ages, movies that a few years ago would be considered really arthouse, somehow the audience are hearing about them and they’re excited about them. It’s great.” His co-star Naomi Ackie responded, “It’s amazing. And obviously, you’re Batman – are you going to do Batman again soon?” Then, Pattinson jokes, “I f*cking hope so. [laughs] I started out as young Batman and I’m going to be fucking old Batman by the sequel. [both laugh]”