James Van Der Beek reveals cancer diagnosis, says there’s “reason for optimism”

James Van Der Beek has announced that he has been diagnosed with colorectal cancer, a form that begins in the colon or rectal area.

Speaking with People, James Van Der Beek announced, “I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family…There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

While James Van Der Beek didn’t go into any specific details over his cancer diagnosis, there is a lot of information online As per the American Cancer Society, most developments of this cancer start as polyps; if cancer forms within, it can then expand to the walls of the colon or rectum. The stage of cancer can be determined depending on how deep into the walls it is. As far as how many men it may affect, they note that there is a 1 in 23 lifetime risk of developing this form of cancer, although that would be based on numerous factors. They also list five-year survival rates — provided it is localized, meaning it hasn’t spread out of the region — in the low 90% range.

The news hasn’t only been a surprise to fans but even family members of James Van Der Beek, who offered his apologies after he discovered that many relatives found out via the web. In a social media post, the actor wrote, “There’s no playbook for how announce these things, but I’d planned on talking about it at length with People magazine at some point soon … to raise awareness and tell my story on my own terms. But that plan had to be altered early this morning when I was informed that a tabloid was going to run with the news.”

Despite the news of his cancer diagnosis, James Van Der Beek is keeping busy enough, with a selection of projects lined up. One — due out later this month as a Tubi Original — is Sidelined: The QB and Me, based on a young adult novel. But Van Der Beek will always be best known for Dawson’s Creek and Varsity Blues.

We here at JoBlo.com want to wish James Van Der Beek the best in the process of his cancer treatment and recovery.

