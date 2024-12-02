James Van Der Beek launches Varsity Blues-inspired shop to help pay cancer bills

James Van Der Beek is doing his part to make sure that those in need — including himself — can pay their cancer bills.

Amid the news that James Van Der Beek has been diagnosed with colorectal cancer, the actor is stepping up – and suiting up – to do his part to help families in need. As his Varsity Blues character once said, “We go out there and we give it absolutely everything: that’s heroic.”

In an Instagram post ahead of the holidays, James Van Der Beek wrote, “Merch drop! Excited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of #VarsityBlues with a limited edition #4 Moxon jersey—each one personally autographed by me. Grab yours now at the link in my bio or head over to JVDB.Shop. 100% of my net proceeds will go to families recovering from the financial burden of cancer (including my own)” .

On the website – which states that “100% of proceeds will go to families recovering from the financial burden of cancer” – you can purchase an autographed #4 Jonathan Moxon jersey for $80. But if you’re still looking for the jersey, you can grab one with Van Der Beek’s signature for half the price. Either way, it’s a pretty cool item to have, especially if it’s going towards a cause such as that.

Linking the cause to the 25th anniversary of Van Der Beek’s signature movie, Varsity Blues, is a nice touch, helping bring in that nostalgia that might get the right customer to snag one of the Moxon jerseys.

(Quarter)backed by James Van Der Beek not long into breakout series Dawson’s Creek and featuring a supporting cast of Amy Smart, Paul Walker, Scott Caan, and Ali Larter, Varsity Blues was exactly the sort of movie that appealed widely to the MTV crowd, holding the #1 spot at the box office for two weeks and going on to nab statues at the MTV Movie Awards and the Teen Choice Awards.

Sadly, two key cast members – Walker and Ron Lester, who played Billy Bob – have since passed away. As for his own diagnosis, Walker has said that he has reason to be optimistic.

