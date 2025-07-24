Jamie Lee Curtis confirms Murder, She Wrote reboot movie is in the works

There have been rumblings of a feature film adaptation of Murder, She Wrote starring Jamie Lee Curtis as the iconic Jessica Fletcher, and the actress confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that she’s “ a minute away ” from taking on the role.



“ Oh, it’s… happening, ” Curtis said at the premiere of Freakier Friday. “ We’re a minute away, but yeah, [I’m] very excited. Very excited. But I’m tamping down my enthusiasm until we start shooting. I have a couple of other things to hustle, but then I’ll get to enjoy that work. “

The original series starred the incomparable Angela Lansbury as Jessica Fletcher, a retired schoolteacher who becomes a successful mystery writer and amateur detective. Set in the fictional town of Cabot Cove, Maine, as well as across the United States (and sometimes abroad), the series spanned 12 seasons and aired from 1984 to 1996. Once the show concluded, Lansbury returned in four television movies that were released from 1997 to 2003. Murder, She Wrote continues to be a beloved series, and while the thought of anyone else stepping into the role may seem sacrilegious, I’ll admit to being curious about Curtis tackling the character.

Curtis will next be seen starring alongside Lindsay Lohan in Freakier Friday, the sequel to the beloved 2003 body-switching comedy. The pair reprise their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman, with the sequel picking up years after the events of the first movie. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice. In addition to Curtis and Lohan, Freakier Friday stars Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, and Mark Harmon.

The first reactions to the sequel have been surprisingly positive, with many claiming that they were howling with laughter. The film will hit theaters on August 8.

Now that it seems to be moving forward, how do you feel about Jamie Lee Curtis taking on the role of Jessica Fletcher in the Murder, She Wrote movie?