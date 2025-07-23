First reactions to Freakier Friday hit social media after the premiere

The upcoming Jamie Lee Curtis/Linsday Lohan Disney sequel brings the body-swap trope back in multiples as the switcharoo magic extends to other members of the Coleman family. In Freakier Friday, Lohan’s character Anna has a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. They, too, get caught up in the switcharoo shenanigans, doubling the confusion and consequences of tampering with unknown forces. The film also stars Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, Vanessa Bayer, and Mark Harmon. Nisha Ganatra directs Freakier Friday, based on the book Freaky Friday by Mary Rodgers.

Feakier Friday just had its premiere and the first reactions to the film is now hitting social media. Chris Killian, writer for Comicbook.com, proclaimed, “Even though the body-swap genre’s been played out, #FreakierFriday is a silly, feel-good romp that’s got some heart to it. The cast are game, familiar faces pop up, and with some catchy new tunes, I can’t imagine FF fans won’t shed a nostalgic tear of joy for Freakier Friday.”

The host of the Phase Hero podcast, Brandon Davis, said, “#FreakierFriday is great. I was howling. Jamie Lee Curtis is having the time of her life and it’s a blast to watch. It’s silly and sometimes confusing but hilarious throughout, even touching at times. Absolutely some of the most fun I’ve had watching a movie this year.”

Carla Renata of The Curvy Film Critic said she was embarrassed with how much she laughed during this movie, saying, “Pause and Reset…the #freakquel has arrived! Baby, how I hollered and laughed out loud at Jaime Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in this film was insanely embarrassing! Nisha Ganatra and writers got this one ALL THE WAY RIGHT! Go see it like yesterday! #FreakierFriday”

Jazz Tangcay of Variety exclaimed, “#freakierFriday is an absolute riot! I laughed and I cried. It’s such a great feel-good film. Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis deliver hilarity and emotion in this funtastic sequel. I never knew I needed this film! Oh and Manny Jacinto, I love him.”

And those are the reactions so far. Well, aside from those who are gushing over Lindsay Lohan’s red carpet appearance. Are you excited to see Freakier Friday? Sound off below!