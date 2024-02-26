Friday the 13th Part III retrospective book Jason 3D is available now!

Last year, author R. G. Henning sent the book Sackhead: The Definitive Retrospective on Friday the 13th Part 2 – a 277 page book entirely dedicated to 1981’s Friday the 13th Part 2 – out into the world, and you can pick up a copy of Sackhead at THIS LINK. Now Henning has turned his attention to the next sequel in the franchise, 1982’s Friday the 13th Part III, with the retrospective book Jason 3D: A Comprehensive Exposé on Friday the 13th Part 3 , and copies are available for purchase on Amazon! The book is currently going for the price of $18.99.

Jason 3D has the following description: In 1982-83, the 3-D movie craze took the American box office by storm. Spurred on by new three-dimensional projection technology, Hollywood studios gambled on genre films. By 1984, however, most 3-D features had flopped, and audiences soon lost interest. But one unlikely contender managed to outshine the others—FRIDAY THE 13th PART 3. A box office juggernaut, the third entry in the slasher franchise is a return to form with bigger scares, a bigger Jason, and an even bigger kill count … all within a bigger dimension. R. G. Henning’s exposé on FRIDAY THE 13th PART 3 is a master-class in analysis, chock full of cast interviews, character surveys, and production trivia. With scholastic answers to longstanding questions, it’s guaranteed to satisfy even the most informed fan.

The book also features a foreword written by Friday the 13th Part III cast member Paul Kratka, who played the role of Rick – the guy who gets his head squeezed until his eyeball pops out and flies into the camera. Kratka said, “ If you are a serious Friday the 13th fan, you must have this book .”

Directed by Steve Miner from a screenplay by Martin Kitrosser and Carol Watson (with some uncredited polishing by Petru Popescu), Friday the 13th Part III has the following synopsis: The third installment in the “Friday the 13th” series picks up on the day after the carnage with homicidal maniac Jason Voorhees stealing some clothes and killing a local store owner. Meanwhile, Chris and her sometimes boyfriend, Rick, are hosting a group of teenage friends at Chris’ lake house. Despite a run-in with a local biker gang, they enjoy an amiable weekend together — that is, until Jason begins knocking off kids and bikers alike.

Kratka was joined in the cast by Dana Kimmell, Tracie Savage, Jeffrey Rogers, Catherine Parks, Larry Zerner, David Katims, Rachel Howard, Nick Savage, Gloria Charles, Kevin O’Brien, Cheri Maugans, Steve Susskind, and David Wiley, with Richard Brooker as Jason Voorhees.

Friday the 13th is my favorite franchise and Friday the 13th Part III happens to be my favorite sequel to watch, so I’m really looking forward to reading Jason 3D.

Are you a fan of Friday the 13th Part III, and will you be buying a copy of Jason 3D? Let us know by leaving a comment below.