Jennifer Lawrence didn’t need an intimacy coordinator on Die My Love because Robert Pattinson wasn’t “pervy”

By
Posted 4 hours ago
Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, Die My Love, intimacy coordinator

Over the past decade, intimacy coordinators have become a common fixture on film and television sets, but not every production uses them. While promoting Die My Love on the Las Culturistas podcast, Jennifer Lawrence revealed that an intimacy coordinator wasn’t needed for her steamy scenes with Robert Pattinson, explaining that it was because the actor wasn’t “pervy.”

We did not have [an intimacy coordinator], or maybe we did but we didn’t really… I felt really safe with Rob,” Lawrence explained. “He is not pervy and very in love with [partner] Suki Waterhouse. We mostly were just talking about our kids and relationships. There was never any weird like, ‘Does he think I like him?’ If there was a little bit of that I would probably have an intimacy coordinator. A lot of male actors get offended if you don’t want to f**k them, and then the punishment starts. He was not like that.

Die My Love is based on the novel of the same name by Ariana Harwicz. The story centers on “a mother who struggles to maintain her sanity as she battles with psychosis.” It will hit theaters on November 7.

After going out of her way to stay in top shape for her nude scenes in No Hard Feelings, Lawrence decided to tone that down for Die My Love as she happened to be pregnant with her second child at the time. “I don’t care about nudity. I’m not sensitive about it,” she said. “I wanted Lynne to have total freedom artistically… I think being pregnant took a lot of, like, vanity anxiety away. Before ‘No Hard Feelings,’ I was dieting and not eating carbs and working out. I was pregnant [for ‘Die My Love’]. Like, what was I gonna do? Not eat? I was working 15 hours a day. I was just tired… I remember, like, them sending over a close-up of cellulite and being like, ‘Do you want us to touch this up?’ And I was like, ‘No. That’s an ass.’

She has another big project coming up with Martin Scorsese’s What Happens At Night. The film, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, is “a dream-like story of a married American couple who travel to a small, snowy European town to adopt a baby. They check into a cavernous, largely deserted hotel where they encounter an enigmatic cast of characters including a flamboyant chanteuse, a depraved businessman and a charismatic faith healer. Nothing is quite as it seems in this strange, frozen world. As the couple struggle to claim their baby, the less they seem to know about themselves and the life they’ve built together.

