Jerry O’Connell has an entire shelf of Mystique figures…which wife Rebecca Romijn is embarrassed by

Jerry O’Connell has taken his admiration for his wife — and her X-Men character Mystique — to a new level.

All good husbands support their wives, but Jerry O’Connell has taken it to a different level entirely, confirming that he has enough figures of Mystique – the X-Men character Rebecca Romijn played across three movies – to warrant an entire shelf. And no, she doesn’t love it.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Jerry O’Connell revealed that his collection has become part of tradition any time he travels to a convention. “My wife was Mystique in X-Men, and whenever I come to a con, I look for obscure, unique Mystique figures and figurines. And we collect them and I put them up…So if anyone has a line on [a cool figure]…I put it up, it’s mine, and my wife is a little embarrassed by it, but it’s my Mystique shelf.” But before you go getting any ideas in your head, O’Connell did confirm, “I don’t do weird things with the figurines, I just collect them.” Yeah, the dude is a fan:

It has been a few years, but Rebecca Romijn has said she would be down to return as Mystique should the opportunity arise. It would seem that Deadpool & Wolverine could have offered her a spot considering all of the other cameos, but she – like so many, so it wasn’t a slight of any kind – didn’t make the cut. Certainly Romijn would be even more willing now that Brett Ratner – the director of X-Men: The Last Stand who she had a hard time working with – is out of the picture and the characters are being implemented in the MCU.

Mystique made her debut in 1978 via the Ms. Marvel series and first appeared on the screen in X-Men: The Animated Series before being brought to the big screen via Romijn. After her run ended, Jennifer Lawrence took over beginning with 2011’s X-Men: First Class.

Rebecca Romijn currently stars on Paramount+’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which Jerry O’Connell provided a voice cameo on, reprising his role of Jack Ransom from animated series Lower Decks.

What do you think of Jerry O’Connell’s collection of Mystique figures: weird or charming? Chime in below!

Source: ComicBook.com
