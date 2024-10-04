2 Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs specials set for October, including a Friday the 13th double feature with Adrienne King

There will be two special presentations of The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs this month, including a Friday the 13th double feature

Season 6 of the Shudder series The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs wrapped up with a six film marathon called the Nightmareathon at the end of August – but before that marathon even aired, Joe Bob had already announced that Shudder had renewed The Last Drive-In for season 7! That season will likely premiere sometime next spring, but one of the many great things about The Last Drive-In is that we always get a good number of specials between the seasons. In fact, we’re going to get two specials just this month, including a Friday the 13th double feature with special guest Adrienne King!

The first special will be airing not on Shudder but on AMC (Shudder is owned and operated by AMC Networks). Here’s the information:

Wednesday, October 9th – Joe Bob brings Friday the 13th and Friday the 13th Part 2 to AMC’s Fearfest. Part 1 airs at 8pm ET and Part 2 begins at 10:40pm ET on AMC. The Just Joe Bob segments of the special will go on demand on Shudder/AMC+ on 10/13. As mentioned, Adrienne King – who played heroine Alice in the original Friday the 13th and returned to be killed off in the opening sequence of Friday the 13th Part 2, will be a special guest during this double feature.

Coming along on Friday, October 25th is a special called Joe Bob’s Beezlebub Bash, which will air at 9pm ET on Shudder and AMC+ in the US & Canada. We don’t have any information on this one beyond the title, but we can probably count on Joe Bob to at least show a double feature (the title of the movies will likely be kept secret until the special airs).

On The Last Drive-In, the world’s foremost drive-in movie critic hosts eclectic horror movies, talking about their merits, histories and significance to genre cinema.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell and directed by Austin Jennings. Joe Bob is joined on every episode by Diana Prince as Darcy the Mail Girl.

Are you a fan of Joe Bob Briggs, and will you be tuning in for these specials? Let us know by leaving a comment below. I watch every episode of The Last Drive-In and every special, so of course I’ll be watching these specials. As a huge Friday the 13th fan, I’m especially excited to watch that double feature with Adrienne King, even though I’ve already seen Joe Bob host both movies more than once. Joe Bob Briggs and the Friday the 13th franchise are two things I can never get tired of.