Prime Video plots a John Candy documentary as The Terminal List: Dark Wolf and more lead the Amazon Upfronts

This year’s Amazon Upfronts event is underway in Toronto, giving attendees the scoop about upcoming projects, from unique takes on true crime to documentaries about the legendary Canadian comedian John Candy to a deep dive into the rock band Simple Plan called Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crowd. Amazon also highlighted the upcoming series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, starring Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch, and Tom Hopper, of which Kitsch and Hopper were in attendance. While several studios plan to add to the summer’s heat with hot new movies, shows, sporting events, and more, Amazon Prime is getting ahead of the pack with a lineup that offers something for everyone.

Colin Hanks, whose father, Tom Hanks, famously starred alongside Candy in Splash, directs the John Candy Documentary. The doc includes a deep dive into home videos, hoping to tell the story behind the lovable comedian.

Ryan Reynolds, who produced the John Candy documentary, says that as funny as Candy was, he was always vulnerable, and that’s what made us feel close to him. The documentary team tried to capture how desperately we need his brand of comedy again. He never punched down but brought people together. He used comedy as a bridge. Coming later this year, the documentary is a love letter to a national treasure.

Taylor Kitsch and Tom Hopper arrived during the Amazon Upfronts presentation to promote The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. The series takes place seven years before The Terminal List, which climaxed with Edwards’s death. Kitsch has a long history with the SEALS, having done Lone Survivor. Tom Hopper plays Rafe Hastings, a fan-favorite character.

Kitsch says Edwards and Hastings have a complex relationship on the show, while Hopper says you see the teams as a brotherhood and how their differing skills and personalities lend to a positive outcome.

Co-created by The New York Times bestselling author of The Terminal List, Jack Carr, and Season One creator-showrunner David DiGilio, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel series with an origin story that follows “Ben Edwards” (Taylor Kitsch) throughout his journey from the Navy SEALs to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations. The series is an espionage thriller that explores the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it. It also features Chris Pratt reprising his role as “James Reece.”

As with Season One of the runaway hit The Terminal List, authenticity is a core pillar of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf – from the depiction of military operations and intelligence work to the emotional and psychological realities of service. With military veterans contributing as writers, actors, on-set technical advisors, and executive producers, the series is committed to portraying the mindset, brotherhood, and moral complexity of Special Operations with respect and realism.

Additional cast for the series include Tom Hopper as “Raife Haistings,” Robert Wisdom as “Jed Haverford,” Luke Hemsworth as “Jules Landry,” Dar Salim as “Mohammed Farooq,” Rona-Lee Shimon as “Eliza Perash,” Shiraz Tzarfati as “Tal Varon,” Jared Shaw as “Ernest ‘Boozer’ Vickers,” and more.

During the Amazon Upfronts presentation, the studio shared the trailer for Oh. What. Fun., a holiday comedy starring Michelle Pfeiffer as Claire, who plans a special Christmas but gets forgotten by her family. When they realize she’s missing, their holiday is at risk until she returns to give them the celebration they deserve. Check it out:

Additionally, Nathan Mitchell, who plays Black Noir in The Boys, was on deck for part of the presentation. He warned the Upfront audience that “You’re gonna see people die in ways you never thought possible,” referring to the upcoming final season of The Boys.

Here are the details for a selection of titles from today’s Amazon Upfronts, courtesy of Amazon Prime:

Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crowd

Previously announced live on stage at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, today, the band revealed the name of the upcoming Amazon Original documentary, Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crowd, and announced it is set to launch globally on Prime Video this summer. The film will chronicle the formation of Simple Plan in Montreal in the late 1990s, their rise to global stardom with hits like “Welcome to My Life,” “I’d Do Anything,” and “Perfect,” and their continued impact as one of the most successful punk rock bands that continues to sell out shows worldwide. The documentary will feature never-before-seen archival footage, along with new interviews with the band members and celebrated icons of the punk rock community, including Mark Hoppus (Blink-182), Avril Lavigne, Dexter Holland & Noodles (The Offspring), and Fat Mike (NoFX). Directed by Didier Charrette, the film is produced by Sphere Media with executive producers Bruno Dubé, Renaud Chassé, and Marie-Hélène Tremblay, as well as producer Samuel Sauvageau.

ROMCON: Who the F**k is Jason Porter?

Launching June 13 on Prime Video, this chilling two-part Amazon Original docuseries, directed by Henry Roosevelt, exposes the dark side of dating in Canada’s largest city, Toronto. When successful real estate broker Heather Rovet fell for charismatic handyman “Jace,” she believed she’d found her soulmate. For three years, their relationship seemed perfect—until a shocking discovery revealed her lover was actually Jason Porter, a convicted criminal with a history of romantic deception. As Heather uncovers a disturbing pattern of manipulation and connects with other victims, she transforms from a heartbroken victim to a determined investigator, risking everything to bring Porter to justice. Produced by Blink49 Studios for Amazon MGM Studios, the docuseries is executive produced by Allison Brough and Toby Dormer and co-executive produced by Allyson Luchak. The docuseries will make its world premiere debut at NXNE in Toronto on June 12 and screen at NXNE in Montreal on June 15.

Other titles include the new Amazon Original Series Karaoké Club, LOL: Qui Rira Le Dernier? Season 4, Vitrerie Joyal, FACEOFF: Inside the NHL Season 2, and Trailer Trash (working title), a new project from the team behind Letterkenny.

“We’re thrilled to unveil this exciting slate of Canadian series and films that truly capture the country’s diverse creative spirit. These Prime Video productions represent the rich tapestry of Canadian experiences—from the hockey rinks of the NHL to the punk rock scene of Montreal to the

trailer parks of rural Alberta—and tell unique stories that will resonate with Canadians,” said Mark Shopiro, Head of Prime Video, Canada. “Combined with our sports offering, Prime Video is giving Canadian viewers an unparalleled entertainment experience.”