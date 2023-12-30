John Waters has no plans to retire

Even though he hasn’t directed a movie in nearly two decades, John Waters has no intent on retiring after his eventual next film, Liarmouth.

John Waters may not have directed a film in nearly two decades, but he has been far from slowing down. With a handful of books, several TV appearances and his annual one-man show, Waters is about as busy as he’s ever been. Thankfully, one of those books, “Liarmouth”, will be his next feature. And after that? Anything but retirement.

In a new profile straight out of John Waters’ hometown of Baltimore, the writer/director said, “I jump up every day to go to work…People say why aren’t you going to retire? Because I wish I believed in another life after, but I don’t. So I want to see every person, every movie, read every book, go everywhere in the world…That’s why I think travel is so important. That’s why I continue to do this show.” The show he’s referring to is A John Waters Christmas, which I caught a few years back and highly recommend to fans of the Pope of Trash.

It’s interesting that John Waters is at the height of his popularity — with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a career retrospective at the Academy Museum — considering he hasn’t helmed a movie since 2004’s A Dirty Shame, the end of which saw Johnny Knoxville’s head explode with semen. That would have been one hell — and fitting — way for John Waters to bow out. But Liarmouth — described as a “hilariously filthy tale of sex, crime, and family dysfunction” (no kidding!) — will get him back on the big screen, possibly giving him a true cinematic farewell. On the progress of the film, Waters said, “I’ve written the script and I turned it in and they like it and we’re doing a budget…Who knows? We’ll see. We’ll see.”

In the meantime, we’ll at least be getting John Waters on the small screen, playing the creator of the Good Guy line of dolls for season three of Chucky, where we’re sure he’ll get killed off by the killer doll (hey, beats a class-action lawsuit). You’ll remember that John Waters played a lecherous photographer who gets acid poured over him in Seed of Chucky. He also recently appeared on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and even voiced a character on kids show Bubble Guppies.

