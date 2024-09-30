John Wick is returning to cinemas for a two-night-only event to celebrate the trend-setting action flick’s 10th anniversary

Good grief! Where does the time go? We’re approaching the 10th anniversary of John Wick, and I can feel the flesh falling from my bones as it feels like yesterday that Keanu Reeve’s Baba Yaga broke the action movie mold with a non-stop neo-noir classic that breathed new life into the beloved genre. The film that started one of Hollywood’s most aspiring franchises, John Wick, is returning to cinemas for a two-night-only event, and tickets are on sale now! To help announce the upcoming event, Lionsgate unleashed a John Wick 10th Anniversary trailer, which reminds audiences how the character’s journey began and how the franchise has grown since its inception.

John Wick roars into theaters on November 3 & 6 for its 10th anniversary. The Thunder Road/87eleven production John Wick tells the now-legendary story of the retired assassin’s (Keanu Reeves) quest for vengeance after thugs steal his car and kill his puppy, triggering the furious reemergence of the world’s deadliest and most-feared hitman. John Wick is directed by Chad Stahelski, written by Derek Kolstad, and produced by Basil Iwanyk, David Leitch, Eva Longoria, and Michael Witherill.

Fans attending the Fathom screenings will be treated to more from the mythic John Wick universe with an exclusive sneak peek at Ballerina, which takes place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, following Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) as she begins her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma.

You can purchase tickets for the event at Fathom Events or participating theater box office. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theater locations are subject to change).

The legend of John Wick continues to grow after the franchise was expanded to video games, pinball machines, a TV series, feature-length spinoffs, and more. It’s challenging to think of an action film that has been more influential than John Wick in the past decade. Think about it: How often have you heard the words, “It’s like John Wick and…” Studios continue to search for a John Wick-like franchise of their own, but to no avail. Something as wicked as the John Wick movies only comes along occasionally, and now it’s time to celebrate the Boogieman again!

Will you celebrate the 10th anniversary of John Wick in theaters in November? Which movie from the franchise is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section below.