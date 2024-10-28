Johnny Depp & Penélope Cruz to star in Day Drinker from The Amazing Spider-Man director

Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz will reunite for Day Drinker, a thriller being developed for Lionsgate, which will be directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man). This will be Depp’s first major Hollywood movie in a while after the scandal involving the fallout of his relationship with Amber Heard.

Day Drinker follows a cruise ship bartender who meets a mysterious day drinker, only for both of them to find themselves entangled in a criminal underbelly, and connected in unexpected ways. “ Day Drinker combines a highly commercial concept with wildly outrageous twists and turns all set in an incredible world, ” said Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, “ and there is no better filmmaker than Marc or two more perfectly cast actors than Johnny and Penélope to bring that world to life. “

This will mark Depp and Cruz’s fourth collaboration. They previously appeared together in Blow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Murder on the Orient Express.

