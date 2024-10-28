Johnny Depp & Penélope Cruz to star in Day Drinker from The Amazing Spider-Man director

Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz will reunite for Day Drinker, a thriller being developed for Lionsgate, which will be directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man). This will be Depp’s first major Hollywood movie in a while after the scandal involving the fallout of his relationship with Amber Heard.
Day Drinker follows a cruise ship bartender who meets a mysterious day drinker, only for both of them to find themselves entangled in a criminal underbelly, and connected in unexpected ways. “Day Drinker combines a highly commercial concept with wildly outrageous twists and turns all set in an incredible world,” said Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, “and there is no better filmmaker than Marc or two more perfectly cast actors than Johnny and Penélope to bring that world to life.“
This will mark Depp and Cruz’s fourth collaboration. They previously appeared together in Blow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Murder on the Orient Express.
More to come…
