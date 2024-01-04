Jordan Peele thinks his fourth film could turn out to be his favorite

Universal Pictures has released all three of filmmaker Jordan Peele’s directing efforts to date – Get OutUs, and Nope – and they’re working with him on his fourth film as well, a project that is, so far, only known as Untitled Fourth Film Directed by Jordan Peele. At one time, Universal had announced that they would be releasing Peele’s fourth film on Wednesday, December 25, 2024… but that plan has since changed. The film has been removed from Universal’s release schedule, and during a recent interview on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast Peele confirmed that the change in release plans is due to the strikes that hit Hollywood last year. Peele is still working on the project – and he thinks it could out to be his favorite of the films he has made.

Peele said, with thanks to our friends at Bloody Disgusting for the transcription, “This has been… obviously, it’s been an interesting year because the writer’s strike had had me in a state of listening, and that’s where I need to be. I do feel like my next project is clear to me, and I’m psyched that I have another film that, you know, could be my favorite movie if I make it right.

Before the strikes, it was looking like the Untitled Fourth Film Directed by Jordan Peele was going to head into production last summer. But that wasn’t to be. Nothing is really known about this fourth Jordan Peele movie, although World of Reel mentioned there was a rumor that Peele would be working with Nope cast members Steven Yeun and Daniel Kaluuya (who was also the star of Get Out) again for this one. That rumor “could never be corroborated with strong sourcing.” So we’ll have to wait and see what it’s going to be and when it’s going to be released.

As we’ve noted before, by leaving its December release date the project does avoid competition with The WitchThe Lighthouse, and The Northman writer/director Robert Eggers‘ highly anticipated remake of F.W. Murnau’s 1922 silent classic Nosferatu. Focus Features will be giving that film a theatrical release on the same date Universal had previously chosen for their Jordan Peele project, December 25, 2024. By doing this, Focus Features said they were making Nosferatu “a prime holiday season release.”

While we wait to find out what Peele’s fourth film is, we know he’s also producing a reboot of Wes Craven’s 1991 film The People Under the Stairs for Universal. Doom Patrol and Night Sky writer Ezra Claytan Daniels was recently hired to write the screenplay for that one.

Are you looking forward to finding out what the Untitled Fourth Film Directed by Jordan Peele – possibly Jordan Peele’s favorite Jordan Peele movie – is going to be? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

