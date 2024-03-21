Monkey Man: Dev Patel will have you remember his name in the new trailer

Just before the movie drops into theaters, the Jordan Peele-produced action film from Dev Patel gets one last trailer to hammer home the hype.

By

Dev Patel’s feature directorial debut is picking up steam on the hype train. Monkey Man recently premiered to great raves at the SXSW Festival, and the screening earned Patel a lengthy standing ovation, which moved him to tears. Universal has released a final trailer for the Jordan Peele-produced film just before it hits theaters (and faces) on April 5. Joining Patel in the cast is a slate of actors that include international talents such as Sharlto Copley (District 9), Pitobash (Million Dollar Arm), Vipin Sharma (Hotel Mumbai), Sikandar Kher (Aarya), Adithi Kalkunte (Hotel Mumbai), Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven), Ashwini Kalsekar (Ek Tha Hero), Makarand Deshpande (RRR), Jatin Malik in his film debut, and Zakir Hussain (Duranga).

The official synopsis reads,
“Oscar® nominee Dev Patel (LionSlumdog Millionaire) achieves an astonishing, tour-de-force feature directing debut with an action thriller about one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless.

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash.

After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

Packed with thrilling and spectacular fight and chase scenes, Monkey Man is directed by Dev Patel from his original story and his screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee (Hotel MumbaiMaster and Commander: The Far Side of the World).”

Monkey Man is produced by Dev Patel, Jomon Thomas p.g.a. (Hotel MumbaiThe Man Who Knew Infinity), Oscar® winner Jordan Peele (NopeGet Out), Win Rosenfeld (CandymanHunters series), Ian Cooper (NopeUs), Basil Iwanyk (John Wick franchise, Sicario films) and Erica Lee p.g.a. (John Wick franchise, Silent Night), Christine Haebler (Shut InBones of Crows), Sam Sahni (associate producer The Wedding Guest, executive producer To Kill a Tiger) and Anjay Nagpal (executive producer of BombshellGreyhound). Serving as executive producers are Jonathan Fuhrman, Natalya Pavchinskaya, Jason Cloth, Suraj Maraboyina, Adam Somer, Aaron L. Gilbert, Andria Spring, Alison-Jane Roney and Steven Thibault.

Source: Universal
