Goat: Julia Fox joins Jordan Peele-produced sports horror film

A year and a half ago, Get Out, Us, and Nope writer/director Jordan Peele‘s production company Monkeypaw Productions acquired the genre film pitch Goat from writers Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, the plan being that Peele would be producing Goat as part of Monkeypaw’s overall deal with Universal Pictures. Now the sports-related horror project is finally making its way toward production, and in recent weeks we’ve learned that Justin Tipping – who made his feature directorial debut with the 2016 drama Kicks – will be directing the film, with lead roles going to Marlon Wayans (Scary Movie) and Tyriq Withers (The Game). Now Deadline reports that the female lead role has gone to Julia Fox.

Deadline also says that Fox is “best known for her New York Times best-selling book Down the Drain“, while the description for that book (you can pick up a copy HERE) says, “Julia Fox is famous for many things: her captivating acting, such as her breakout role in the film Uncut Gems; her trendsetting style, including bleached eyebrows, exaggerated eyeshadow, and cutout dresses; her mastery of social media, where she entertains and educates her millions of followers. But all these share the trait for which she is most famous: unabashedly and unapologetically being herself.” Fox made her feature acting debut with Uncut Gems, and since then has had roles in PVT CHAT, Puppet, and the Steven Soderbergh projects No Sudden Move and Presence. Details on the character she’ll be playing in Goat haven’t been revealed.

Akers and Bronkie’s script centers on a promising young athlete who is invited to train with a team’s retiring star . How exactly horror enters the picture is being kept under wraps. ComicBook.com has heard that the script centers on a rookie QB who goes to train with a retiring star QB who may hold a secret about how he has played so long at such a high level . So obviously the GOAT has been using unusual methods to achieve his success, and finding out about them are going to cause the rookie some trouble.

Wayans will be playing the titular greatest-of-all-time athlete, while Withers will be playing the promising young athlete / rookie QB.

Writers Akers and Bronkie previously created the Facebook Watch series Limetown, which starred Jessica Biel. Since making Kicks, Tipping has gone on to direct episodes of multiple TV shows, including Black Monday, The Chi, Dear White People, Dare Me, Twenties, Run the World, Flatbush Misdemeanors, and Joe vs. Carole.

Peele is producing Goat with Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, and Jamal Watson. David Kern and Kate Oh serve as executive producers. Universal EVP Production Development Sara Scott and Director of Development Tony Ducret are overseeing the project for the studio.

