Joseph Quinn can’t wait to work with Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Fantastic Four: First Steps may still be days from release but star Joseph Quinn already has his eyes on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, hyping up the return of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Joseph Quinn – who plays Johnny Storm aka Human Torch in First Steps – recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he can’t wait for Holland’s Spidey to return to Marvel, especially since he considers his version to be peak. “That pairing makes sense to me and I think he’s brilliant and I’m up for it. I think we’d have a laugh. I’ve never met Tom and I think he’s brilliant; his Peter Parker is the best one ever, I think he’s our best-ever Spider-Man, so why not? Let’s do it, get it moving.”

With The Fantastic Four: First Steps launching Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that puts Joseph Quinn’s wish in a fine position. After all, the next movie in Phase Six is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, currently slated for a July 31st, 2026 release. And while we don’t know if the Fantastic Four will turn up in any capacity in that Marvel outing (right now the rumor is on Hulk), that all of this is leading up to a double shot of The Avengers with Doomsday and Secret Wars all but guarantees that Joseph Quinn will be able to co-star with Tom Holland before all is said and destroyed. Whatever that moment brings, it’s pretty cool to see Quinn hyping up his fellow MCU star, especially since it’s really not part of any promotion – just an onscreen superhero showing support for another.

The outlook on The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been incredibly strong, with many pointing to it as a return to form for Marvel. In his 8/10 review, our own Chris Bumbray spoke highly of the cast, the production design and overall approach to the characters. He concluded his review by writing, “I’ve been burned out on both Marvel and superhero films in general, but this one got me to care again. And for the first time in ages, a Marvel mid-credits scene actually got me excited about what’s next.”

Do you agree with Joseph Quinn that Tom Holland has been the best Spider-Man for Marvel? Sling your way into the comments section below and let us know!

