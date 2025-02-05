Juno Temple says “cogs are turning” on Ted Lasso season 4

The panda became the lion for Keeley Jones as Ted Lasso made it through its first two season. With season three, we got to see just how she would fare in a jungle of her own. And while the conclusion of season three found Keeley positioning herself in a way we wouldn’t have expected from the early locker room shenanigans, most Ted Lasso fans took the word that those 12 episodes would be the last (you don’t name an episode “So Long, Farewell” for nothing). Now, Juno Temple has some high hopes that Ted Lasso could be headed towards its fourth season.

Juno Temple recently chatted with Entertainment Weekly about the prospects of another season for Ted Lasso, to which she gave an optimistic outlook. “I’ve heard the kind of stunt version of, yeah, potentially, it sounds like there might be a season 4. I don’t know when. I don’t know exactly who, what, why, where, but I think it sounds like those cogs are turning.”

There was talk about Ted Lasso spin-offs going back to even before the third season concluded, with Jason Sudeikis saying that everything had been set up for many of the characters to carry on that way. But for Juno Temple, she’s not ready for any of the Ted Lasso characters to split, saying it’s effort that takes all of AFC Richmond. “The idea of a spinoff with Ted Lasso is a complicated one for me, because it so feels like a team that I don’t know if I would want to do a spinoff. I don’t want to be a part of it if everybody else isn’t. It’s a team. It’s a real team!”

As for where Keeley could head if Ted Lasso did in fact get the go-ahead for a fourth season, Juno Temple recalled where she left off at the end of season three as a good launching point. “I haven’t thought about that, but I think that’s definitely something I would find to be a great journey for Keeley and also for Rebecca, you know? And I think, also, women’s football is something that is so exciting — especially in England, we’ve been doing so well — but I think it’s something that… I don’t know, who knows? It would be a great storyline.”

Do you “believe” that Ted Lasso will get either another season or spin-offs? Should it or is it best left with the episodes it gave us?