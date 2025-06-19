Jurassic World Rebirth first reactions indicate the movie might be “everything you want”

There’s a new entry in the Jurassic Park / Jurassic World franchise heading our way, with Jurassic World Rebirth set to reach theatres on July 2nd – and the first reactions to the film has dropped online this afternoon! So far, the reactions have been largely positive, which some critics saying the movie will deliver “everything you want,” while others use less enthusiastic descriptions like “good.” At least there haven’t been many negative reactions yet… but there have been some.

News of the new Jurassic World movie first hit back in January of 2024, when it was revealed that the screenplay had already been written by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp, returning to the franchise for the first time since The Lost World: Jurassic Park. The project was assembled in a mad scramble after that, with Godzilla and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story director Gareth Edwards ending up at the helm. This new Jurassic World movie won’t be featuring any returning lead characters from the previous Jurassic Park / Jurassic World movies, so describing it as a “Rebirth” could be accurate. The characters played by Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern are out, as are the ones played by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The new characters are played by the likes of Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Mahershala Ali (Green Book), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer) – all of whom had their roles directly offered to them. Luna Blaise (Manifest), on the other hand, had to (according to Deadline) “beat out a number of actors” to land her role. David Iacono of The Summer I Turned Pretty, child actress Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Ed Skrein (Deadpool), and Béchir Sylvain (Diarra from Detroit) are also in the cast… along with a bunch of hungry dinosaurs.

Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) was also offered a role, but he turned it down because he felt his presence in the movie wouldn’t help it. He did say that the script is great, though.

Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley are producing the film for Kennedy/Marshall. Steven Spielberg is executive producing through Amblin Entertainment. Universal’s executive vp of production development Sara Scott and creative executive Jacqueline Garell are overseeing the project for the studio.

Here’s what we’ve previously heard about the plot: Jurassic World Rebirth sees an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air. Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. Johansson’s character is Zora Bennett, “ a skilled covert operations expert contracted to lead a team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades. ” Bailey is playing paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis, with Ali as Zora’s most trusted team leader, Duncan Kincaid.

Now, let’s look at some of the first reactions:

#JurassicWorldRebirth is a winner! Gareth Edwards knew just how to bring a Jurassic story to screen. I adore the practical movie magic of the original film. Over the years, the franchise has embraced more CGI. Rebirth is indeed loaded with effects-heavy set pieces, but those… pic.twitter.com/uiVnKvzO73 — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 19, 2025

#JurassicWorldRebirth is my favourite Jurassic World and has the vibes of the original Jurassic Park 🙌 pic.twitter.com/p3eppxLEqX — Joshua Kekana (@JoshuaKekana) June 18, 2025

#JurassicWorldRebirth is a fantastic addition to the franchise, delivering everything you want and MORE! From the action to the cinematography, Gareth Edwards knows how to craft a great dinosaur movie. This one captures the spirit of the originals and pulls you right back in. pic.twitter.com/LJ9D1cQMMQ — Draven (@DravenReacts) June 19, 2025

If you’re a fan of The Lost World: Jurassic Park, or Fallen Kingdom’s Isla Nublar scenes, you’ll love Rebirth. This is the most Spielberg like directed Jurassic World film with a tight contained story. Atm: I love it#JurassicWorldRebirth #JurassicWorld pic.twitter.com/YfEFl0RhzC — 🦁LionLikesRubyRose (@LionJurassic) June 19, 2025

My @JurassicWorld movie ranking post-Rebirth:



1. Jurassic Park

2. Jurassic Park III

3. The Lost World: Jurassic Park

4. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

5. Jurassic World

6. #JurassicWorldRebirth

7. Jurassic World: Dominion



This is correct. No questions at this time 🦖🌎 pic.twitter.com/db751Xs0OC — Nicholas Janzen 🍿✨ (@nicholas_janzen) June 19, 2025

Welp…#JurassicWorldRebirth is a movie. It has that going for it. pic.twitter.com/9fXbxInkeN — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) June 18, 2025

Saw #JurassicWorldRebirth last night – a bit intense for the little but otherwise a good dinner action thriller @JurassicWorld #dinosaurs 🦖🦕 pic.twitter.com/0gbDjFyrQu — Washington Gardener (@WDCGardener) June 19, 2025

Got to check out #JurassicWorldRebirth tonight and had a really good time with it. Was happy to see dinosaur's be scary again.



Gareth Edwards does a great job and making you feel the scale of these things and presents them in such a terrifying way.



Some great set pieces too! pic.twitter.com/PiNxnACYkl — Eren | Caboose (@CabooseEK) June 19, 2025

#JurassicWorldRebirth is everything you want.



The plot can be silly but who cares.



The film is gorgeous, the dinosaurs are AWESOME, and Jonathan Bailey may be one of my new favorite actors.



My heart was racing and there was a moment where I was so happy I wanted to cheer. 🥲 https://t.co/Z3I97ey2J3 pic.twitter.com/1NUbUY5nli — TheConnorWebb (@TheConnorWeb) June 19, 2025

#JurassicWorldRebirth￼ is an absolutely dino-charged spectacle that’ll leave you roaring with excitement! Gareth Edwards crafts a Spielberg-esque thriller packed with visuals, terrifying dinosaurs, and anxiety filled action sequences that will have you in its grasps.



Jonathan… pic.twitter.com/DQnnLyfUt1 — Andre Saint-Albin (@AndreSaintAlbin) June 19, 2025

What do you think of the Jurassic World Rebirth first reactions? Will you be catching this movie on the big screen? Let us know by leaving a comment below.