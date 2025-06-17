Jurassic World Rebirth: New trailer proves that dinosaurs still rule the Earth and humanity hasn’t learned anything

The seventh installment of the Jurassic franchise is just around the corner, and somehow, these people still haven’t learned not to f*** with the dinosaurs. Universal Pictures has dropped a new trailer spot for Jurassic World Rebirth, with the team facing off against Mutadons (a combination of a pterosaur and Velociraptor) and the fearsome Spinosaurus. Lots of red shirts in this group. Check it out above!

For those of us who were dinosaur-obsessed as kids (and really, who wasn’t?), there’s still something magical about seeing these prehistoric giants brought to life, just like that first unforgettable time back in 1993. The Jurassic World trilogy didn’t always work for me, but Rebirth will be… well, a rebirth. “ We wanted to recapture the idea that we are in the dinosaurs’ environment, ” said screenwriter David Koepp earlier this year. “ The last few movies were exploring the idea of, ‘Hey, what would it be like if they were in our environment?’ They did that very well, and now we wanted to explore how it felt to go back to theirs. “

Jurassic World Rebirth sees “ an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air. Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. ” The film has received a PG-13 rating for “ intense sequences of violence/action, bloody images, some suggestive references, language and a drug reference. “

Scarlett Johansson plays Zora Bennett, “ a skilled covert operations expert contracted to lead a team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades. ”

Jurassic World Rebirth will hit theaters on July 2nd.