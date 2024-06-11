Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar hits the road this summer

Keanu Reeves will be hitting the road this summer in the U.S. with his rock trio Dogstar, kicking off this leg in August.

Keanu Reeves’ band, Dogstar, is taking to the skies yet again, announcing dates for the U.S. leg of their Summer Vacation Tour. Woah, indeed!

In the announcement, Dogstar issued the following statement: “We are having the best time out here on the road interacting with fans at these shows, we wanted to keep it going! For this next U.S. run starting in August, we will be planning to try out some new songs as well. Hope to see you out there!” Dogstar is currently in Europe but they will hit the United States less than six weeks later once they wrap up that leg in Italy. From there, they will play the Indiana State Fair on August 8th, with nearly 30 shows total on the North American leg.

Dogstar will conclude their tour at Ohana Fest on September 27th. That opening day will also feature Garbage, Maren Morris, Crowded House, and Pearl Jam, who are headlining both the opening and closing nights of the Dana Point, California festival.

Dogstar actually toured last year as well to promote their latest album, Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees. Prior to that, the band had been on a decades-long hiatus, with their previous album having come out back in 2000. Whether you dig their music or not, it’s extremely cool that Reeves still had an interest in reuniting with the trio, especially with such a busy schedule. On this reunion, the actor stated, “I missed playing together, I missed writing together, I missed doing shows together. It’s something I’ve always missed…We came to a spot where we weren’t playing anymore, and I missed it…Once we started to play, and it felt good, and really positive and creative, that’s when it was like, ‘Okay, let’s make this happen.’” Other members in the band are Robert Mailhouse and Bret Domrose.

Tickets for Dogstar’s Summer Vacation Tour are on sale but be sure to snatch up seats for a show near you.

Will you try to see Dogstar on their latest tour? Are you a fan of their music? Let us know in the comments section below!