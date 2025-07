Keeper: poster for Osgood Perkins’ latest horror film doesn’t like you anymore

Neon did a great job putting together intriguingly strange marketing material for director Osgood Perkins’ horror film Longlegs last year, and it paid off, as the film earned more than $125 million at the global box office. Over $74 million of that was the domestic haul, making that film Neon’s highest-grossing release domestically. The marketing for Perkins’ Stephen King adaptation The Monkey was less intriguing, but the movie still did fine when it was released this past February, pulling in almost $64 million worldwide. Coming up next from the Neon / Perkins collaboration is the dark trip horror movie Keeper , which is expected to reach theatres by the end of the year, possibly on November 14th, and Neon is once again coming up with an interesting marketing campaign. It began with the promotional video “It has no end,” embedded above. Now, a poster for the film has been unveiled, sporting the tagline “I don’t like you anymore.” But that’s not all there is to it. When Neon shared the poster on social media, it came with a quote: “I don’t want to play in your yard, I don’t like you anymore. You’ll be sorry when you see me sliding down our cellar door.”

Some may recognize that from the song “I Don’t Want to Play in Your Yard,” which was written in 1894.

Perkins directs Keeper from a script by Nick Lepard (Dangerous Animals), with Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) and Rossif Sutherland (Possessor) in starring roles. The story follows a couple as they escape for a romantic anniversary weekend at a secluded cabin. When Malcolm (Sutherland) suddenly returns to the city, Liz (Maslany) finds herself isolated and in the presence of an unspeakable evil that unveils the cabin’s horrifying secrets.

A couple of months ago, Perkins and his producing partner Chris Ferguson launched their production banner Phobos with backing from Neon, signing a first-look deal with the company. Deadline reported that, “under the first-look deal, Neon will house films that Perkins writes and directs, as well as those he produces for other filmmakers. Neon will release the features theatrically in the U.S. and represent the international rights. Perkins will continue to work with producer Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Range.”

Are you looking forward to seeing the Neon / Osgood Perkins collaboration continue with Keeper? Take a look at the poster, then let us know by leaving a comment below.