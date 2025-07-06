Keith David has amazing reaction to Hollywood Walk of Fame induction

The Golden Rule: He who has the gold makes the rules. Well, the stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame may not be made of gold (they’re bronze and terrazzo), but one of our favorite stars, Keith David, is still getting one…much to his shock.

While there is a nomination process that goes along with getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a video posted to social media shows Keith David’s utter disbelief that he is among those being honored next year. When his name is announced, his jaw drops, he covers his mouth and grabs his chest as a huge commotion erupts offscreen, celebrating the milestone for the actor.

The highly prolific (seriously, the dude has hundreds of credits to his name) Keith David has been in the business since the late ‘70s but really made his mark working for John Carpenter, breaking out with 1982’s The Thing as Childs. He would later reunite with Carpenter for 1988’s They Live, starring alongside Roddy Piper in what stands as one of our favorite cult movies ever.

We couldn’t possibly list even a fraction of Keith David’s movie and TV credits but we do have to give shout outs to works like Platoon, Men at Work and Community. His voice work, too, is remarkable, including on Gargoyles, Henry Selick’s Coraline, the English dub of Princess Mononoke, and Dr. Facilier in The Princess and the Frog. He would even win two Emmys in the Outstanding Voice-Over Performance category, both for Ken Burns works: The War and Unforgivable Blackness: The Rise and Fall of Jack Johnson. One of his most recent projects is Max’s Duster (you can read our review here).

Joining Keith David in the movie category will be Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, director Chris Columbus, Marion Cotillard, Rami Malek, Rachel McAdams, Demi Moore, Franco Nero, Deepika Padukone, Molly Ringwald, Stanley Tucci, Carlo Rambaldi (Posthumous), and Tony Scott (Posthumous).

Other notables in different categories include Sarah Michelle Gellar, Bradley Whitford and Noah Wyle for TV, Miley Cyrus and Lyle Lovett for Music, and Shaquille O’Neal for Sports Entertainment.

What are some of your favorite Keith David performances? Give us your picks in the comments section below!



