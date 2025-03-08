Look out, Riverdale! Kevin Smith writing Archie meets Jay & Silent Bob comic

THR reports that Kevin Smith is bringing the View Askewniverse to Archie Comics. The Clerks writer/director is writing a double-sized crossover comic titled Kevin Smith Presents: Archie Meets Jay & Silent Bob.

The comic will be set after the events of Clerks III, which ended with a significant death, but Smith says, “ Archie plays a role in the healing ” when the iconic character gets a summer job at the Quick Shop and befriends Randal Graves. “ Not only is this my stab at a classic American franchise that existed long before me that I read as a kid … It’s a midlife crisis project about death and learning to deal, ” Smith explained.

Smith has long been a fan of Archie comics, and he wrote the first draft for the comic just one day after Archie creative executive Jesse Goldwater pitched him the idea. “ Kevin has always been one of my creative heroes, and seeing him bring his unique voice and vision to the page with all of these iconic characters truly feels like a once in a lifetime moment, ” Goldwater said. “ Kevin’s work has always been hilarious and irreverent in the absolute best way, but also always filled with such joy, heart, and always focused on the importance of love and friendship, just like Archie Comics. “

Kevin Smith Presents: Archie Meets Jay & Silent Bob features artwork from Fernando Ruiz and Rich Koskowski, colours by Matt Herms, letters by Jack Morelli, and a cover by Ruiz, Koslowski and Rosario “Tito” Peña. It will be released on July 9th.