Kevin Smith confirms Dogma no longer under Weinstein control, will likely tour next year

We don’t know if Satan sold his soul to get the deal made on this one, but Kevin Smith has shared some incredible news for Dogma fans. After years upon years of Dogma being under the grip of Harvey Weinstein, the writer/director revealed that that’s no offer the case and he now has direct access to his controversial 1999 comedy. So what’s next? Smith wants to hit the road!

Speaking with That Hashtag Show, Kevin Smith announced that Dogma has found a new home and may have longer legs than ever before. “The movie has been bought away from the guy that had it for years and whatnot. The company that bought it, we met with them a couple months ago. They were like, ‘Would you be interested in re-releasing it and touring it like you do with your movies?’ I said ‘100 percent, are you kidding me? Touring a movie that I know people like, and it’s sentimental and nostalgic? Like, we’ll clean up.’”

As for a time frame on when we can expect Dogma to make the rounds, Kevin Smith noted that the movie marks its 25th anniversary this year…unfortunately, it won’t be that quick of a turnaround. Instead, the target is next year once a few more items get in order. He, too, is hoping for a proper home video re-release, something Dogma has sorely been missing for far too long.

Smith, too, hinted not just at a tour and a possibly Blu-ray but also a sequel and possibly even TV versions, citing the cast of Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Chris Rock, and Selma Hayak as still active in the business and thus possibly options to build on the world. And if not that, they could at least participate in the roadshow in some capacity.

Rumors that Kevin Smith himself had snatched up the rights to Dogma began circulating earlier this year, but now that he has brought word of it outside of screenings, it feels much more real.

What do you think the reputation of Dogma is 25 years after its release? How do you think the movie would be accepted today?

Source: The Hashtag Show
