Kevin Spacey making first con appearance next month…are you cool with that?

Kevin Spacey is set to make his first convention appearance next month, appearing at the Mad Monster Party in North Carolina less than one year after he was acquitted of sexual assault charges. However, the reaction from fans attending the convention has been mixed to say the least.

In a Facebook post from Mad Monster, the group announced that Kevin Spacey will be available for a few gimmicky photo ops for fans, “Mad Monster is excited to welcome Two-Time Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey (Se7en, The Usual Suspects, American Beauty, House of Cards). Kevin will be joining us all 3 days, and he does NOT offer table selfies. We will be offering House of Cards, The Usual Suspects “Line Up,” and Se7en “What’s in the Box?” Pro Photo-Ops.” According to TMZ, the photos – which can only be taken by the professional on-hand – will cost $225.

While some were excited for Kevin Spacey’s con appearance, many expressed their anger with Mad Monster over an apparent support of the actor, whose reputation and career took a nosedive when allegations of sexual assault began coming out publicly in 2017. It’s important to note that while Spacey was acquitted in London courts last year, the two-time Oscar winner will always have that cloud hovering over him.

Mad Monster has meant so much to me. I tell my cancer patients the story of how Elvira helped me during chemo. It was the one con I never missed. Their decision to bring in Kevin Spacey, delete all comments objecting, and block those seeking refunds breaks my heart. So long pic.twitter.com/dLtVXeKUlh — Sammy Hain (@SammyHain) January 24, 2024

Really, it is hard to believe that Kevin Spacey is eager to be part of a convention like this, even at this point in his career when he’s essentially Hollywood poison. One imagines that he had to realize this event would draw a ton of scrutiny. And yet there he is on the Mad Monster website, right between The Dukes of Hazzard’s John Schneider and Kiefer Sutherland. It is worth mentioning that Spacey is pretty far down on the website, just barely edging out The Dukes of Hazzard’s Tom Wopat…

Kevin Spacey’s next movie, Peter Five Eight, comes out in March. Given the reaction, we were wondering what our readers felt about Spacey showing up at such a convention. Do you think Spacey is a victim of “cancel culture?” While many are condemning the con for inviting Spacey, doesn’t he still have the right to earn some kind of living given how limited his acting opportunities have become? Does someone like Spacey deserve redemption? These are all loaded questions, so we’re throwing them out to you dear readers.

