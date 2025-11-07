Prepare to see the whole shebang in the trailer for Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair

Tarantino seems to check off several things before making his last film. He recently wrote a stage play and the famed director will once again be acting in the upcoming film, Only What We Carry. But one more thing he can slash through on his To-Do List is releasing an official version of Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair. Lionsgate has announced that the project, which has been anticipated since Kill Bill Vol. 2‘s release back in 2004, will finally be donning the silver screen nationwide for the first time ever on December 5.

Lionsgate has now just released a trailer for the re-edited project. The film was initially released in two parts over twenty years ago, but Tarantino always intended for it to be seen as one movie. The Whole Bloody Affair has been released theatrically several times, but always in limited release. The combined film removes the cliffhanger from Volume 1 as well as the recap which kicked off Volume 2, and adds a “never-before-seen” 7½-minute animated sequence. The film will be unrated and the runtime clocks in at 271 minutes (including a 15-minute intermission). Several screenings of the film will also be in 70mm and 35mm.

The cast includes Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah, Gordon Liu, Michael Parks, and David Carradine as “Bill.” And the official synopsis from Lionsgate reads, “Quentin Tarantino’s KILL BILL: THE WHOLE BLOODY AFFAIR unites Volume 1 and Volume 2 into a single, unrated epic—presented exactly as he intended, complete with a new, never-before-seen anime sequence. Uma Thurman stars as The Bride, left for dead after her former boss and lover Bill ambushes her wedding rehearsal, shooting her in the head and stealing her unborn child. To exact her vengeance, she must first hunt down the four remaining members of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad before confronting Bill himself. With its operatic scope, relentless action, and iconic style, THE WHOLE BLOODY AFFAIR stands as one of cinema’s definitive revenge sagas—rarely shown in its complete form, and now presented with a classic intermission.

The film is produced by Lawrence Bender, written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, based on the character of "The Bride" created by Q&U.