Quentin Tarantino returns in front of the camera with a star-studded cast in the upcoming drama, Only What We Carry

Quentin Tarantino is taking his sweet time getting to his tenth and final film. In the meantime, it was reported that he had written a stage play, which he had previously updated, “Oh, the play is all written. It is absolutely the next thing I’m going to do. It’s absolutely my next project. And we’ll start doing it. We’ll start the ball rolling on it in January. Because I just figure it’s like the first of the year.” There are no details on what Tarantino’s play would be about or who would be cast, but he did note, however, that he aims to open it in London’s West End.

It has now been revealed that Tarantino will be back in front of the camera in his largest acting role since From Dusk Til Dawn, which was directed by his friend, Robert Rodriguez. According to Deadline, Tarantino will be featured in Only What We Carry, which features a cast that includes Simon Pegg, Sofia Boutella and Charlotte Gainsbourg. Only What We Carry is a drama from Welsh filmmaker Jamie Adams, whose resume includes She Is Love and Wild Honey Pie! The film had quietly wrapped filming in Deauville, France. Liam Hellmann (Ibiza) and U.S. singer Lizzy McAlpine are also starring in the film.

Per Deadline, the film is set against the windswept coast of Normandy and is described as “a meditation on love, loss, and the quiet courage it takes to move forward.” Pegg plays Julian Johns, “a once-formidable instructor whose former student Charlotte Levant (Boutella) returns home to face the ghosts of her past. Joining them are John Percy (Tarantino), Julian’s old friend whose sudden arrival stirs long-buried truths; Josephine Chabrol (Gainsbourg), Charlotte’s protective sister; Vincent (Hellmann), a restless artist caught between love and loyalty, and Jacqueline (McAlpine), a young aspiring dancer whose presence forces everyone to confront the weight of what they’ve left behind.”