David Dastmalchian joins Wolf Creek creator Greg McLean’s action horror film Kill Screen

Ten months ago, it was announced that Wolf Creek franchise creator Greg McLean would be directing a meta action horror film called The Horror Game, which had Ella Balinska of the Netflix Resident Evil series signed on to star in it. Now, Deadline reports that the project is moving forward with McLean and Balinska still attached, but the title has changed to Kill Screen – and genre regular David Dastmalchian, whose credits include Late Night with the Devil and Dexter: Resurrection, has joined Balinska in the cast!

Scripted by Gus Krieger (Would You Rather), Kill Screen has the following synopsis: While desperate to find her missing sister, a young woman (Balinska) and her three best friends find themselves trapped inside a virtual reality game where every level forces its players to survive a different genre of a horror movie. When they learn that dying in the game means dying in real life, the friends are forced to hack, slash and battle their way to the toxic mastermind behind it all. Want a little more information? Here’s another synopsis! Desperate to find her missing sister, a young woman (Balinska) and her three friends are drawn into a mysterious virtual reality horror game. Each level forces them to survive an entirely different horror subgenre—from slashers to supernatural, zombie horror to psychological. When they learn that dying in the game means dying in real life, the friends must outthink and outfight the game’s sadistic creator (Dastmalchian) before their luck runs out.

The film is being produced by Tyler Condon of CinemaWays, alongside Matthew Shreder of Concourse Media. Condon provided the following statement: “ Kill Screen is built for a generation raised on horror and interactive storytelling. It’s terrifying, smart, and wildly entertaining – a movie that celebrates the genre while reinventing it. Greg’s potent vision and Gus’s script deliver a cinematic world that fans will want to explore again and again. ” Shreder added, “ Genre-savvy, high-concept horror is proving to be dynamic in the current marketplace. Kill Screen taps directly into that demand with a concept that pays homage to every horror sub-genre ever imagined – while offering something completely new. “

Kill Screen is currently in pre-production. Are you glad to hear that David Dastmalchian has joined the cast to play a sadistic “toxic mastermind”? Let us know by leaving a comment below.